Nanavati Ventures Limited announced that pursuant to approval granted by the shareholders of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held on 30 September, 2023 and Meeting of Board of the Directors held on 8 November, 2023, has approved to shift the Registered Office of the Company within the State of Gujarat but outside the local limits of the City of Navsari from S-414, OM Plaza, Adarsh App. Co. Op.

Ho. Soc., Taluka: Jalalpore, District: Navsari, Vijalpor - 396445, Gujarat to Ward-6, PL-2172-2173, 402, 4th Floor, Jin Ratna, Pipla Sheri, Mahidharpura, Surat-395003, Gujarat? With effect from November 20, 2023.