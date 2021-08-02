Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    1617   KYG6390W1078

NANFANG COMMUNICATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1617)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanfang Communication : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

08/02/2021 | 12:22am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:21:01 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2020 380 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net income 2020 -19,2 M -2,97 M -2,97 M
Net Debt 2020 89,0 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 249 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart NANFANG COMMUNICATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANFANG COMMUNICATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Shi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Moon Fong Lo Secretary & Finance Manager
Jin Lai Yu Non-Executive Chairman
Wing Kuen Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Keung Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
