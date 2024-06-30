Certain A Shares of Nanjing Railway New Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

Certain A Shares of Nanjing Railway New Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1101 days starting from 25-JUN-2021 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

The company's controlling shareholder and the actual controller Liu Jun; Shareholder and Director Ji Yigen committed that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



Nanjing Boke Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership) promised that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.