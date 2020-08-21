Nanjing Sample Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE COMPLETION OF CHANGE OF DE FACTO CONTROLLER OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1708)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE COMPLETION OF

CHANGE OF DE FACTO CONTROLLER OF THE COMPANY

This voluntary announcement is made by Nanjing Sample Technology Company Limited* (the "Company").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that, it was advised by Nanjing Sample Technology Group Company Limited* (南京三寶科技集團有限公司) ("Nanjing Sample Technology

Group"), the single largest shareholder of the Company, holding certain domestic shares and H

shares of the Company, in aggregate representing approximately 50.77% of the registered capital of the Company, Qingdao West Coast Development Group Co., Ltd* (青島西海岸發展（集團）有限公司)

("Qingdao West Coast Development Group", ultimately controlled by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Qingdao Municipal People's Government ("SASAC of Qingdao")) has recently completed the industry and commercial registration procedures in respect of the capital injection in Nanjing Sample Technology Group in Nanjing Market Supervision Administration. Qingdao West Coast Development Group has held 51% equity interest in Nanjing Sample Technology Group and the de facto controller of the Company has been changed to SASAC of Qingdao.