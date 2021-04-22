Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Nanjing Sinolife United Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3332   CNE100001S08

NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED COMPANY LIMITED

(3332)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanjing Sinolife United : REPLY SLIP FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 11 JUNE 2021

04/22/2021 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED COMPANY LIMITED*

南 京 中 生 聯 合 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3332)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 11 JUNE 2021

To: NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED COMPANY LIMITED* (the ''Company'')

I/We(Note1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)H share(s)/

domestic share(s)# of RMB0.10 each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint proxy to attend on my/our behalf the annual general meeting of the Company (and at any adjournment thereof) to be held at 3 Qingma Road, Maqun

Science Park,

Qixia District, Nanjing,

Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China (the

''PRC'') on Friday, 11 June 2021 (the ''AGM'') at 9:30 a.m..

Date:

2021

Signature(s)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members of the Company) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted or the number inserted is more than the number of shares registered in your name(s), this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
  3. Please complete and sign this reply slip and return it to the Company's registered office in the PRC on or before Friday, 21 May 2021 by hand, by post or by fax.
  4. The address and contact details of the Company's registered office in the PRC are as follows:
    Block E-2, 8/F, Deji Building 188 Chang Jiang Road Xuanwu District
    Nanjing
    Jiangsu Province
    The People's Republic of China
    Telephone No.: 86-25-8681 9188
    Facsimile No.: 86-25-8681 9168
    Failure to sign and return this reply slip, however, will not preclude an eligible shareholder from attending the AGM.
  • For identification purpose only
  • Please delete where inappropriate

Disclaimer

Nanjing Sinolife United Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 08:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED COMPANY LIMITED
04:56aNANJING SINOLIFE UNITED  : Reply slip for the annual general meeting to be held ..
PU
03/30NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED  : (1) final results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
PU
03/19NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED  : to Sell Unit to Zhongke Health Industry for Nearly $2..
MT
03/18NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED  : Discloseable transaction in relation to disposal of s..
PU
02/26NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED  : Inside information decrease in loss
PU
2020NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED  : Inside information substantial decrease in loss
PU
2020NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Secur..
PU
2019NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED  : Reply slip for the extraordinary general meeting to b..
PU
2019NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED  : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting t..
PU
2019NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED  : (1) proposed amendments to the articles of associatio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 297 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
Net income 2020 -49,6 M -7,65 M -7,65 M
Net cash 2020 63,7 M 9,81 M 9,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nanjing Sinolife United Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuan Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bin Li Chief Financial Officer
Ping Hu Gui Chairman
Min Yu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jiming Song Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANJING SINOLIFE UNITED COMPANY LIMITED22.64%24
CHEWY, INC.-10.74%31 975
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY28.15%20 935
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.12.35%18 134
NEXT PLC11.63%14 657
GRANDVISION N.V.5.88%8 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ