Certain A Shares of Nanjing Sunlord Electronics Corporation Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-APR-2024.

Certain A Shares of Nanjing Sunlord Electronics Corporation Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-APR-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1103 days starting from 14-APR-2021 to 21-APR-2024.



Details:

The Company?s holding shareholder and actual controller Sha Hongzhi committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, Sha Hongzhi committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s ESOP?s Nanjing Changluo Juxiang Enterprise Management Consulting Center (Limited Partnership) and Nanjing Shengluo Enterprise Management Consulting Center (Limited Partnership) committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



The Company?s directors and senior management Zhang Quan, Zhou Jiahui, Liu Chao, and Tang Bing committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, they committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s shareholders Suzhou Bangsheng Yingxin Venture Capital Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Suzhou Ronglian Venture Capital Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Tibet Jinsheng Taida Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Haida Mingde Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Huzhou Taiyu Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Suizi Yuehan Equity Investment Center (Limited Partnership), WPG Holdings Co., Ltd., Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Zhefu Jufeng Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Nanjing Jintou Health Industry Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Haida Ruiying Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Jiangsu Gaotou Bangsheng Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Nanjing Bangsheng Juyuan Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), and 22 individuals, including Xie Li, Gui Wenzhu, and Hu Yi, committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.