Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9044   JP3653000004

NANKAI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.

(9044)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nankai Electric Railway : Announcement of the public release of Nankai Group Integrated Report 2021 (English abridged edition)

12/28/2021 | 12:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 29, 2021

Corporate name

Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Representative

ACHIKITA Teruhiko

President and CEO

(Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Code 9044)

Contact

IR Section, Corporate Strategy

Department, Corporate Policy Division

Announcement of the public release of

Nankai Group Integrated Report 2021 (English abridged edition)

This is an announcement that we have publicly released Nankai Group Integrated Report 2021 (English abridged edition) on our web site.

http://www.nankai.co.jp/company/environmental_protection/kankyou_report/

Disclaimer

Nankai Electric Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 17:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NANKAI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.
10/29Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending M..
CI
10/29Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full ..
CI
07/30Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the First..
CI
07/30Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First..
CI
07/30Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Full Year..
CI
05/03Nankai Electric Railway Swings to Loss in FY21
MT
04/30Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Re..
CI
04/30Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six M..
CI
04/30Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Announces Year-End Dividend for the Year Ended March ..
CI
04/30Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Year Endi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 207 B 1 803 M 1 803 M
Net income 2022 5 150 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net Debt 2022 468 B 4 080 M 4 080 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,6x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 240 B 2 092 M 2 091 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 133
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NANKAI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANKAI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 119,00 JPY
Average target price 2 750,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teruhiko Achikita President, CEO & Representative Director
Koyo Uraji Director, Head-Accounting & IT Promotions
Hitoshi Tsunekage Independent Outside Director
Miharu Koezuka Independent Outside Director
Tetsuro Kanamori Representative Director & Head-Railway Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANKAI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-19.06%2 095
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY5.28%26 322
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-10.74%10 233
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED191.77%8 958
TOKYU CORPORATION20.84%8 120
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.-3.64%6 934