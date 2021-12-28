Nankai Electric Railway : Announcement of the public release of Nankai Group Integrated Report 2021 (English abridged edition)

|
|
December 29, 2021
|
Corporate name
|
Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd.
|
Representative
|
ACHIKITA Teruhiko
|
|
President and CEO
|
|
(Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
|
|
Code 9044)
|
Contact
|
IR Section, Corporate Strategy
|
|
Department, Corporate Policy Division
Announcement of the public release of
Nankai Group Integrated Report 2021 (English abridged edition)
This is an announcement that we have publicly released Nankai Group Integrated Report 2021 (English abridged edition) on our web site.
http://www.nankai.co.jp/company/environmental_protection/kankyou_report/
Disclaimer
Nankai Electric Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 17:26:02 UTC.