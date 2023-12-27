produced the expected results. The public transportation and real estate businesses continue to serve as our two pillars of revenue. With respect to the transportation business, there is concern that it will be unable to fight against challenges such as the falling population, and ultimately decline if it proceeds with the current business model. As such, there is a need to make act fast to nurture a business that will serve as our third pillar of revenue. Based on this strong sense of crisis,

railway lines also serve Namba, an appealing city area that attracts many people of different nationalities. We seek to develop communities in which all people with diverse nationalities and backgrounds can coexist in peace. We also desire to work in the areas along our railway lines and in local communities to build places that are highly convenient and bring people delight as they live in them- places that people feel to be the most pleasant regions to live within

We will deepen the history and responsibility of safe and secure operations of the transportation business cultivated in areas along our railway lines to evolve into more diverse mobility business that connects "person and person,""community and community," and "people and communities" towards the future.

Under the banner of being community-based, we will continue to treasure connections with people in communities and areas along our railway lines and work together with these people to create diverse communities where diverse groups of people can live in happiness.

There are three key points within these revisions. The first point is "evolving into a comprehensive mobility business." The Nankai Group deals with railways, buses, tramways, and ferries in its transportation business. Rather than taking a perspective of partial optimization for each individual business, we seek to utilize DX (digital transformation) and MaaS* to link these businesses together and achieve optimization across the Group as a whole. To this end, we have established the new Public Transportation Group to integrate operations, and have laid the

we decided to make major revisions to the business organization in order to tackle these challenges, and began executing them in April 2023.

"Diversity and globality" are vital keywords for achieving "DiverCity." One significant challenge on the way to realizing our corporate image is to develop the most popular areas and

The phrase "entrepreneurial spirit" is also linked with our Nankai identity, and expresses our determination to boldly take on challenges and achieve commercialization in new areas without being bound by any precedent, to face difficulties head-on and keep striving until we succeed, and to apply strong resolve when establishing new businesses.

mission and responsibility as a member of society in mind, we will take on new

Strong will to open the way to the future on our own

appointed as Representative Director and Chairman, CEO, while Nobuyuki Okajima has been appointed as Representative Director and President, COO. Alongside President Okajima in this new structure, I will dedicate myself to management with a focus on change and speed. Our passion encapsulated within "Corporate Image in 2050" Each word of our "Corporate Image in 2050" is filled with strong passion. We will take a step forward together to reach the corporate image that we seek to achieve. Firstly, I would like to explain my own views on why we will focus on the year 2050 for our timeframe. Some may think that setting a specific time-based goal is not suitable in terms of sustainable management. However, we decided to establish our "Corporate Image in 2050" with this specific year because it is not so far away in the future as to be completely unpredictable, even within our rapidly changing times. There is certainly a high degree of uncertainty about the future, but I believe we can paint a

picture of our position some 30 years from now with our own strong dedication and willpower. The year 2050 marks a transitory point through which we will pass through to move even further forward in the future. What is more, the year 2050 serves as the Japanese government's goal for carbon neutrality. We can also expect new graduates who have joined the Nankai Group to be seeing success in central roles within management by this time. The Nankai Group has established its "Corporate Image in 2050"in the following way: "With our roots within the local communities, NANKAI with an entrepreneurial spirit is firmly committed to creating 'DiverCity'in Kansai."This is a relatively short sentence, but each word is filled with the passion of both the Nankai Group and myself. The first phrase we focused on is "with our roots within the local communities." The Nankai Group has many initiatives backed by its strong passion toward the areas along its railway lines and local communities. I expect that for almost three decades leading up to 2050, the Nankai Group will achieve growth in a way that ties into its identity by taking action while letting this passion run even deeper. I strongly believe that there are many more things we can achieve at the Nankai Group within the areas along our railway lines and in local communities. The phrase"with our roots within the local communities" expresses our tireless commitment towards development of the areas along our railway lines, as well as the responsibility and sense of duty that the Nankai Group feels about development in these areas and in local communities. Our social mission is to provide peerless public modes of transportation for the areas along our railway lines and local communities. With this mission as our cornerstone, we will work hard and consistently to further develop our current businesses and diversify our mobility business. We hold a broad view of the term "local communities." First of all, we will focus on bringing vitality to and creating new value in the areas along our railway lines, while also spreading this value across the Kansai region as a whole. The phrase "creating DiverCity" is an expression of our Nankai identity. The areas along our railway lines include Kansai International Airport, which is a major growth driver because it provides direct links with the world and particularly with other countries in Asia. Our

communities along our railway lines. The advance of an aging society in Japan is resulting in a falling population across the country. In light of this, I expect that competition will grow even more between communities with regard to maintaining and increasing their populations. To survive this competition, the Nankai Group will use its collective strengths and steel itself with determination to make the lines and areas it serves into lines and areas of choice. I believe that our efforts to achieve our corporate image can bring a continual increase to the Nankai Group's corporate value, and can also help to attain a sustainable society. Over the past few years, Nankai Group management and employees have worked hard while experiencing a sense of helplessness with no end in sight during the COVID-19 pandemic. We suffered a heavy blow in terms of performance, but we will nevertheless view obstacles like this as opportunities as we envision how the Nankai Group will look in the medium term and take a bold step forward together with hope toward this vision. This is another aspect of our passion that is encapsulated within our "Corporate Image in 2050." Changing our management structure We will make bold organizational changes with a sense of crisis about future growth. Under the leadership of our new President Okajima, we will boost the speed and effectiveness of our businesses. A year and a half has passed since we established our "Corporate Image in 2050" and since the start of the "Kyoso 140 Plan," which is the Medium-term Management Plan we created through a process of backcasting based on our corporate image. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic reaching its conclusion and society returning to normal, we have achieved acceptable performance in FY2022, partly owing to the effects of restructuring our business. On the other hand, I experience a sense of crisis regarding the current status of the Nankai Group in that there is a lack of speed in our internal measures to tackle the many challenges the Group faces, and that these measures have not yet