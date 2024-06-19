Presentation on

FY2023 Financial Results for Investors

May 17, 2024

Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

(Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market, Securities Code: 9044)

Contents

1

I. Summary of Financial Results for FY2023

2

II. Business Forecasts for FY2024

22

  1. Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan

"Kyoso 140 Plan"

29

IV. Sustainable Management Initiatives

53

Appendix

58

2

I. Summary of Financial Results for FY2023

Performance highlights (i)

3

Operating revenue

Operating income

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Ordinary income

Extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

Profit attributable to owners of parent

(Millions of yen)

FY2023

FY2022

Compared to

FY2023

Compared to

FY2022 results

forecasts

FY2023 forecasts

results

results

Change

Percentage

(Announced

Change

Percentage

(A)

(B)

October 2023)

(A-B)

change

(A-C)

change

(C)

241,594

221,280

20,314

9.2%

248,000

−6,405

−2.6%

30,820

21,023

9,797

46.6%

27,200

3,620

13.3%

2,461

2,264

197

8.7%

3,970

4,322

−352

−8.2%

29,312

18,965

10,347

54.6%

25,400

3,912

15.4%

8,236

3,009

5,226

173.7%

3,755

2,600

1,154

44.4%

23,926

14,623

9,303

63.6%

21,800

2,126

9.8%

Both revenue and income grew due to factors such as an increase in the number of passengers transported in the transportation business and an increase in revenue from property sales in the real estate business.

Despite a decline in revenue due to a decrease in the volume of cargo transportation handled in the cargo transportation business and other factors, income grew mainly as a result of an increase in the number of passengers transported in the railway and bus businesses and a reduction in expenses.

Performance highlights (ii)

4

(Millions of yen)

Investment

Depreciation and amortization

EBITDA*

Interest-bearing debt

Net interest-bearing debt

Ratio of interest-bearing debt to EBITDA*

Ratio of net interest-bearing debt to EBITDA*

FY2023 results

(A)

25,787

27,477

59,490

430,979

387,693

  1. times
  1. times

FY2022

Compared to

FY2023

Compared to

FY2022 results

forecasts

FY2023 forecasts

results

Change

Percentage

Change

Percentage

(Announced

(B)

(A-B)

change

October 2023)

(A-C)

change

(C)

27,872

−2,085

−7.5%

48,100

−22,312

−46.4%

27,619

−141

−0.5%

27,600

−122

−0.4%

49,645

9,845

19.8%

56,000

3,490

6.2%

474,514

−43,535

−9.2%

438,600

−7,620

−1.7%

436,105

−48,412

−11.1%

416,100

−28,406

−6.8%

9.6 times

−2.4 pt

7.8 times

−0.6 pt

8.8 times

−2.3 pt

7.4 times

−0.9 pt

Investment

Decrease due to the completion of Building E at the Osaka Prefectural Food Products Distribution Center

in the previous fiscal year, etc.

Net interest-bearing debt

Decrease due to improved cash flows resulting from increased income and property sales.

Investment

Decreased due to rescheduled investments, etc.

Net interest-bearing debt

Decreased due to rescheduled investments, increased income, etc.

* Operating income + Dividend income + Depreciation and amortization

Status of segment composition (as of March 31, 2024)

5

[Consolidated subsidiaries: 52, non-consolidated subsidiaries: 17, non-equity method affiliates: 6]

Change (from March 31, 2023)

Decrease in consolidated subsidiaries, 2 companies :

(intra-group merger) Osaka Prefectural Food Products Distribution Center Co., Ltd.

Tokushima Bus Anan Co., Ltd.

Transportation

Real Estate

Distribution

Leisure and Services

Construction

Other

34 companies

5 companies

9 companies

20 companies

4 companies

8 companies

  • Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (the Company) is included in duplicate in the Transportation, Real Estate, Distribution, and Leisure and Services segments. SEMBOKU RAPID RAILWAY CO., LTD. is included in duplicate in the Transportation and Real Estate segments.

[ Operating revenue ]

[ Operating income ]

(Billions of yen)

(Billions of yen)

* Percentage share: Ratio to operating revenue, including that from intersegment transactions

Segment operating revenue and operating income

6

(compared to FY2022)

(Millions of yen)

(i) Change of operating revenue (compared to FY2022)

(ii) Change of operating income (compared to FY2022)

Segment operating revenue and operating income

7

(compared to FY2022)

(Millions of yen)

Operating revenue

Operating income

FY2023

FY2022

Change

Percentage

FY2023

FY2022

Change

Percentage

results

results

change

results

results

change

Transportation

101,817

95,532

6,284

6.6%

8,126

1,152

6,974

605.3%

Real Estate

53,140

44,627

8,513

19.1%

14,720

12,570

2,149

17.1%

Distribution

26,760

23,607

3,152

13.4%

2,661

1,710

950

55.6%

Leisure and

43,104

39,851

3,253

8.2%

3,402

3,550

−148

−4.2%

Services

Construction

44,792

43,662

1,130

2.6%

1,794

1,889

−95

−5.0%

Other

4,089

2,963

1,125

38.0%

179

175

3

2.0%

Adjustment

−32,109

−28,964

−62

−25

Total

241,594

221,280

20,314

9.2%

30,820

21,023

9,797

46.6%

Segment operating revenue and operating income

8

(compared to forecasts announced in October 2023)

(Millions of yen)

  1. Change of operating revenue (compared to forecasts announced in October 2023)

(ii) Change of operating income (compared to forecasts announced in October 2023)

Segment operating revenue and operating income

9

(compared to forecasts announced in October 2023)

(Millions of yen)

Operating revenue

Operating income

FY2023

FY2023

Percentage

FY2023

FY2023

Percentage

forecasts

Change

forecasts

Change

results

change

results

change

(Announced

(Announced

October 2023)

October 2023)

Transportation

101,817

105,400

−3,582

−3.4%

8,126

7,100

1,026

14.5%

Real Estate

53,140

53,600

−459

−0.9%

14,720

13,700

1,020

7.4%

Distribution

26,760

25,900

860

3.3%

2,661

1,900

761

40.1%

Leisure and

43,104

43,100

4

0.0%

3,402

2,600

802

30.8%

Services

Construction

44,792

45,800

−1,007

−2.2%

1,794

1,800

−5

−0.3%

Other

4,089

3,700

389

10.5%

179

100

79

79.3%

Adjustment

−32,109

−29,500

−62

−0

Total

241,594

248,000

−6,405

−2.6%

30,820

27,200

3,620

13.3%

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nankai Electric Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 04:13:07 UTC.