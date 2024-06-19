Presentation on
FY2023 Financial Results for Investors
May 17, 2024
Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd.
(Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market, Securities Code: 9044)
2
I. Summary of Financial Results for FY2023
Performance highlights (i)
3
Operating revenue
Operating income
Non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Ordinary income
Extraordinary income
Extraordinary losses
Profit attributable to owners of parent
(Millions of yen)
FY2023
FY2022
Compared to
FY2023
Compared to
FY2022 results
forecasts
FY2023 forecasts
results
results
Change
Percentage
(Announced
Change
Percentage
(A)
(B)
October 2023)
(A-B)
change
(A-C)
change
(C)
241,594
221,280
20,314
9.2%
248,000
−6,405
−2.6%
30,820
21,023
9,797
46.6%
27,200
3,620
13.3%
2,461
2,264
197
8.7%
3,970
4,322
−352
−8.2%
29,312
18,965
10,347
54.6%
25,400
3,912
15.4%
8,236
3,009
5,226
173.7%
3,755
2,600
1,154
44.4%
23,926
14,623
9,303
63.6%
21,800
2,126
9.8%
Both revenue and income grew due to factors such as an increase in the number of passengers transported in the transportation business and an increase in revenue from property sales in the real estate business.
Despite a decline in revenue due to a decrease in the volume of cargo transportation handled in the cargo transportation business and other factors, income grew mainly as a result of an increase in the number of passengers transported in the railway and bus businesses and a reduction in expenses.
Performance highlights (ii)
4
(Millions of yen)
Investment
Depreciation and amortization
EBITDA*
Interest-bearing debt
Net interest-bearing debt
Ratio of interest-bearing debt to EBITDA*
Ratio of net interest-bearing debt to EBITDA*
FY2023 results
(A)
25,787
27,477
59,490
430,979
387,693
- times
- times
FY2022
Compared to
FY2023
Compared to
FY2022 results
forecasts
FY2023 forecasts
results
Change
Percentage
Change
Percentage
(Announced
(B)
(A-B)
change
October 2023)
(A-C)
change
(C)
27,872
−2,085
−7.5%
48,100
−22,312
−46.4%
27,619
−141
−0.5%
27,600
−122
−0.4%
49,645
9,845
19.8%
56,000
3,490
6.2%
474,514
−43,535
−9.2%
438,600
−7,620
−1.7%
436,105
−48,412
−11.1%
416,100
−28,406
−6.8%
9.6 times
−2.4 pt
－
7.8 times
−0.6 pt
－
8.8 times
−2.3 pt
－
7.4 times
−0.9 pt
－
Investment
Decrease due to the completion of Building E at the Osaka Prefectural Food Products Distribution Center
in the previous fiscal year, etc.
Net interest-bearing debt
Decrease due to improved cash flows resulting from increased income and property sales.
Investment
Decreased due to rescheduled investments, etc.
Net interest-bearing debt
Decreased due to rescheduled investments, increased income, etc.
* Operating income + Dividend income + Depreciation and amortization
Status of segment composition (as of March 31, 2024)
5
[Consolidated subsidiaries: 52, non-consolidated subsidiaries: 17, non-equity method affiliates: 6]
Change (from March 31, 2023)
Decrease in consolidated subsidiaries, 2 companies :
(intra-group merger) Osaka Prefectural Food Products Distribution Center Co., Ltd.
Tokushima Bus Anan Co., Ltd.
Transportation
Real Estate
Distribution
Leisure and Services
Construction
Other
（34 companies）
（5 companies）
（9 companies）
（20 companies）
（4 companies）
（8 companies）
- Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (the Company) is included in duplicate in the Transportation, Real Estate, Distribution, and Leisure and Services segments. SEMBOKU RAPID RAILWAY CO., LTD. is included in duplicate in the Transportation and Real Estate segments.
[ Operating revenue ]
[ Operating income ]
(Billions of yen)
(Billions of yen)
* Percentage share: Ratio to operating revenue, including that from intersegment transactions
Segment operating revenue and operating income
6
(compared to FY2022)
(Millions of yen)
(i) Change of operating revenue (compared to FY2022)
(ii) Change of operating income (compared to FY2022)
Segment operating revenue and operating income
7
(compared to FY2022)
(Millions of yen)
Operating revenue
Operating income
FY2023
FY2022
Change
Percentage
FY2023
FY2022
Change
Percentage
results
results
change
results
results
change
Transportation
101,817
95,532
6,284
6.6%
8,126
1,152
6,974
605.3%
Real Estate
53,140
44,627
8,513
19.1%
14,720
12,570
2,149
17.1%
Distribution
26,760
23,607
3,152
13.4%
2,661
1,710
950
55.6%
Leisure and
43,104
39,851
3,253
8.2%
3,402
3,550
−148
−4.2%
Services
Construction
44,792
43,662
1,130
2.6%
1,794
1,889
−95
−5.0%
Other
4,089
2,963
1,125
38.0%
179
175
3
2.0%
Adjustment
−32,109
−28,964
－
－
−62
−25
－
－
Total
241,594
221,280
20,314
9.2%
30,820
21,023
9,797
46.6%
Segment operating revenue and operating income
8
(compared to forecasts announced in October 2023)
(Millions of yen)
- Change of operating revenue (compared to forecasts announced in October 2023)
(ii) Change of operating income (compared to forecasts announced in October 2023)
Segment operating revenue and operating income
9
(compared to forecasts announced in October 2023)
(Millions of yen)
Operating revenue
Operating income
FY2023
FY2023
Percentage
FY2023
FY2023
Percentage
forecasts
Change
forecasts
Change
results
change
results
change
(Announced
(Announced
October 2023)
October 2023)
Transportation
101,817
105,400
−3,582
−3.4%
8,126
7,100
1,026
14.5%
Real Estate
53,140
53,600
−459
−0.9%
14,720
13,700
1,020
7.4%
Distribution
26,760
25,900
860
3.3%
2,661
1,900
761
40.1%
Leisure and
43,104
43,100
4
0.0%
3,402
2,600
802
30.8%
Services
Construction
44,792
45,800
−1,007
−2.2%
1,794
1,800
−5
−0.3%
Other
4,089
3,700
389
10.5%
179
100
79
79.3%
Adjustment
−32,109
−29,500
－
－
−62
−0
－
－
Total
241,594
248,000
−6,405
−2.6%
30,820
27,200
3,620
13.3%
