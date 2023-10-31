Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. is primarily engaged in the transportation business. The Company has six business segments. Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. is primarily engaged in the transportation business. The Company has six business segments. The Real Estate segment is engaged in the leasing and sale of real estate. The Distribution segment is engaged in the operation of shopping centers, station business and others. The Leisure Service segment is engaged in the amusement park business, the tour business, the hotel business, the boat race facility leasing business, the building management and maintenance business, funeral business and others. The Construction segment is engaged in building construction works. The Others segment is involved in the accounting and information processing businesses, among others.