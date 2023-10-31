Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

October 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

9044

URL:

https://www.nankai.co.jp/

Representative:

Nobuyuki Okajima, Representative Director and President

Inquiries:

Satoshi Sakamoto, Chief Manager, Finance & Accounting Department

Telephone:

+81-06-6644-7145

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

November 9, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

117,672

8.7

14,237

50.7

13,268

61.5

8,867

24.6

September 30, 2022

108,240

18.1

9,446

148.8

8,215

226.2

7,116

348.4

Note: Comprehensive income

For the six months ended

September 30, 2023:

For the six months ended

September 30, 2022:

13,490

million

[

115.3

%]

6,267

million

[

258.1

%]

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2023

78.32

September 30, 2022

62.83

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

926,415

285,223

29.3

March 31, 2023

935,113

274,586

27.9

Reference: Equity

As of September 30, 2023:

271,517 million

As of March 31, 2023:

261,121 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

0.00

25.00

25.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

0.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

25.00

25.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced:

None

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners

Basic earnings

of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

248,000

12.1

27,200

29.4

25,400

33.9

21,800

49.1

192.52

Note: Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced:

Yes

* Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change

None

in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

None

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement

(i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

None

(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv)

Restatement:

None

  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of

September 30, 2023

113,402,446

shares

As of

March 31, 2023

113,402,446

shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of

September 30, 2023

168,425

shares

As of

March 31, 2023

174,018

shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2023

113,229,993

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2022

113,264,885

shares

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

38,409

25,161

Notes and accounts receivable - trade,

23,904

27,141

and contract assets

Merchandise and finished goods

23,089

21,284

Work in process

586

1,533

Raw materials and supplies

3,017

3,098

Other

14,710

9,427

Allowance for doubtful accounts

102

111

Total current assets

103,616

87,536

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

351,213

344,477

Land

359,470

359,394

Construction in progress

28,219

33,269

Other, net

29,817

31,294

Total property, plant and equipment

768,721

768,435

Intangible assets

9,544

9,214

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

37,581

45,648

Retirement benefit asset

2,072

2,077

Other

14,116

14,034

Allowance for doubtful accounts

538

532

Total investments and other assets

53,231

61,228

Total non-current assets

831,497

838,879

Total assets

935,113

926,415

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

19,453

16,581

Short-term borrowings

94,776

89,404

Current portion of bonds payable

10,000

10,000

Income taxes payable

1,658

2,526

Provision for bonuses

2,836

2,916

Other

47,803

61,877

Total current liabilities

176,529

183,306

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

130,000

120,000

Long-term borrowings

239,738

220,248

Retirement benefit liability

18,719

18,882

Other

95,539

98,755

Total non-current liabilities

483,997

457,885

Total liabilities

660,526

641,192

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

72,983

72,983

Capital surplus

28,145

28,149

Retained earnings

113,688

119,726

Treasury shares

468

454

Total shareholders' equity

214,348

220,404

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

11,773

16,410

sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

0

Revaluation reserve for land

34,484

34,480

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

515

221

Total accumulated other comprehensive

46,772

51,112

income

Non-controlling interests

13,465

13,705

Total net assets

274,586

285,223

Total liabilities and net assets

935,113

926,415

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Operating revenue

108,240

117,672

Operating expenses

Operating expenses and cost of sales of

95,412

99,887

transportation

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,381

3,546

Total operating expenses

98,794

103,434

Operating income

9,446

14,237

Non-operating income

Interest income

13

13

Dividend income

524

640

Miscellaneous income

316

321

Total non-operating income

854

974

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,798

1,711

Miscellaneous expenses

286

232

Total non-operating expenses

2,085

1,944

Ordinary income

8,215

13,268

Extraordinary income

Contribution received for construction

178

153

Subsidies

195

Other

16

2

Total extraordinary income

390

156

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

332

Tax purpose reduction entry of contribution

158

150

for construction

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and

197

associates

Other

237

42

Total extraordinary losses

593

525

Profit before income taxes

8,012

12,899

Income taxes - current

1,134

2,463

Income taxes - deferred

354

1,466

Total income taxes

779

3,929

Profit

7,233

8,969

Profit attributable to non-controlling

116

101

interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

7,116

8,867

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Profit

7,233

8,969

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

797

4,823

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

0

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net

168

302

of tax

Total other comprehensive income

965

4,520

Comprehensive income

6,267

13,490

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

6,223

13,211

of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

44

278

controlling interests

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

8,012

12,899

Depreciation

13,738

13,545

Reduction entry of land contribution for

158

150

construction

Interest expenses

1,798

1,711

Contribution received for construction

178

153

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

2,701

921

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

5,749

4,695

Decrease (increase) in inventories

272

777

Other, net

1,956

666

Subtotal

18,252

22,647

Interest and dividends received

526

622

Interest paid

1,798

1,688

Income taxes refund (paid)

1,609

842

Net cash provided by (used in) operating

15,371

20,739

activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of non-current assets

16,955

12,605

Proceeds from sale of non-current assets

138

3,586

Proceeds from contribution received for

5,681

6,653

construction

Purchase of investment securities

195

1,470

Other, net

522

318

Net cash provided by (used in) investing

11,852

4,153

activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term

1,730

2,860

borrowings

Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers

7,000

8,000

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

11,200

7,030

Repayments of long-term borrowings

21,309

29,032

Redemption of bonds

10,000

Dividends paid

2,809

2,805

Other, net

260

200

Net cash provided by (used in) financing

7,909

29,868

activities

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

4,390

13,282

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

36,101

37,540

period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

31,710

24,257

Segment information

Six months ended September 30, 2022

Information on operating revenue and operating income or loss by reported segment

(Millions of yen)

Transportation

Real Estate

Distribution

Leisure and

Construction

Other

Total

Adjustment

Consolidated

Services

Operating revenue

Revenues from external

45,834

22,280

11,565

13,312

15,184

62

108,240

108,240

customers

Transactions with

501

513

258

5,000

4,134

1,018

11,427

11,427

other segments

Total

46,335

22,794

11,824

18,312

19,319

1,080

119,668

11,427

108,240

Operating income (loss)

885

6,657

925

1,624

980

49

9,254

192

9,446

Six months ended September 30, 2023

Information on operating revenue and operating income or loss by reported segment

(Millions of yen)

Transportation

Real Estate

Distribution

Leisure and

Construction

Other

Total

Adjustment

Consolidated

Services

Operating revenue

Revenues from external

48,068

24,668

12,770

14,510

17,586

66

117,672

117,672

customers

Transactions with

563

549

294

5,586

4,585

1,247

12,826

12,826

other segments

Total

48,632

25,218

13,064

20,097

22,172

1,313

130,498

12,826

117,672

Operating income (loss)

3,456

7,072

1,616

1,701

173

58

13,961

276

14,237

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nankai Electric Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 06:08:48 UTC.