October 31, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Under Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
9044
URL:
https://www.nankai.co.jp/
Representative:
Nobuyuki Okajima, Representative Director and President
Inquiries:
Satoshi Sakamoto, Chief Manager, Finance & Accounting Department
Telephone:
+81-06-6644-7145
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
November 9, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
－
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2023
117,672
8.7
14,237
50.7
13,268
61.5
8,867
24.6
September 30, 2022
108,240
18.1
9,446
148.8
8,215
226.2
7,116
348.4
Note: Comprehensive income
For the six months ended
September 30, 2023:
For the six months ended
September 30, 2022:
13,490
million
[
115.3
%]
6,267
million
[
258.1
%]
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2023
78.32
－
September 30, 2022
62.83
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2023
926,415
285,223
29.3
March 31, 2023
935,113
274,586
27.9
Reference: Equity
As of September 30, 2023:
271,517 million
As of March 31, 2023:
261,121 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
－
0.00
－
25.00
25.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
－
0.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
－
25.00
25.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced:
None
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners
Basic earnings
of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
248,000
12.1
27,200
29.4
25,400
33.9
21,800
49.1
192.52
Note: Revisions to the forecast of consolidated financial results most recently announced:
Yes
* Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change
None
in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
None
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
(i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
None
(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv)
Restatement:
None
- Number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of
September 30, 2023
113,402,446
shares
As of
March 31, 2023
113,402,446
shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of
September 30, 2023
168,425
shares
As of
March 31, 2023
174,018
shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2023
113,229,993
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2022
113,264,885
shares
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
38,409
25,161
Notes and accounts receivable - trade,
23,904
27,141
and contract assets
Merchandise and finished goods
23,089
21,284
Work in process
586
1,533
Raw materials and supplies
3,017
3,098
Other
14,710
9,427
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△102
△111
Total current assets
103,616
87,536
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
351,213
344,477
Land
359,470
359,394
Construction in progress
28,219
33,269
Other, net
29,817
31,294
Total property, plant and equipment
768,721
768,435
Intangible assets
9,544
9,214
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
37,581
45,648
Retirement benefit asset
2,072
2,077
Other
14,116
14,034
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△538
△532
Total investments and other assets
53,231
61,228
Total non-current assets
831,497
838,879
Total assets
935,113
926,415
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
19,453
16,581
Short-term borrowings
94,776
89,404
Current portion of bonds payable
10,000
10,000
Income taxes payable
1,658
2,526
Provision for bonuses
2,836
2,916
Other
47,803
61,877
Total current liabilities
176,529
183,306
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
130,000
120,000
Long-term borrowings
239,738
220,248
Retirement benefit liability
18,719
18,882
Other
95,539
98,755
Total non-current liabilities
483,997
457,885
Total liabilities
660,526
641,192
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
72,983
72,983
Capital surplus
28,145
28,149
Retained earnings
113,688
119,726
Treasury shares
△468
△454
Total shareholders' equity
214,348
220,404
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
11,773
16,410
sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
△0
－
Revaluation reserve for land
34,484
34,480
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
515
221
Total accumulated other comprehensive
46,772
51,112
income
Non-controlling interests
13,465
13,705
Total net assets
274,586
285,223
Total liabilities and net assets
935,113
926,415
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Operating revenue
108,240
117,672
Operating expenses
Operating expenses and cost of sales of
95,412
99,887
transportation
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,381
3,546
Total operating expenses
98,794
103,434
Operating income
9,446
14,237
Non-operating income
Interest income
13
13
Dividend income
524
640
Miscellaneous income
316
321
Total non-operating income
854
974
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,798
1,711
Miscellaneous expenses
286
232
Total non-operating expenses
2,085
1,944
Ordinary income
8,215
13,268
Extraordinary income
Contribution received for construction
178
153
Subsidies
195
－
Other
16
2
Total extraordinary income
390
156
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
－
332
Tax purpose reduction entry of contribution
158
150
for construction
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and
197
－
associates
Other
237
42
Total extraordinary losses
593
525
Profit before income taxes
8,012
12,899
Income taxes - current
1,134
2,463
Income taxes - deferred
△354
1,466
Total income taxes
779
3,929
Profit
7,233
8,969
Profit attributable to non-controlling
116
101
interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
7,116
8,867
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Profit
7,233
8,969
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
△797
4,823
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
－
0
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net
△168
△302
of tax
Total other comprehensive income
△965
4,520
Comprehensive income
6,267
13,490
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners
6,223
13,211
of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
44
278
controlling interests
Consolidated statements of cash flows
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
8,012
12,899
Depreciation
13,738
13,545
Reduction entry of land contribution for
158
150
construction
Interest expenses
1,798
1,711
Contribution received for construction
△178
△153
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
2,701
△921
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
△5,749
△4,695
Decrease (increase) in inventories
△272
777
Other, net
△1,956
△666
Subtotal
18,252
22,647
Interest and dividends received
526
622
Interest paid
△1,798
△1,688
Income taxes refund (paid)
△1,609
△842
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
15,371
20,739
activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of non-current assets
△16,955
△12,605
Proceeds from sale of non-current assets
138
3,586
Proceeds from contribution received for
5,681
6,653
construction
Purchase of investment securities
△195
△1,470
Other, net
△522
△318
Net cash provided by (used in) investing
△11,852
△4,153
activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term
△1,730
△2,860
borrowings
Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers
7,000
8,000
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
11,200
7,030
Repayments of long-term borrowings
△21,309
△29,032
Redemption of bonds
－
△10,000
Dividends paid
△2,809
△2,805
Other, net
△260
△200
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
△7,909
△29,868
activities
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
△4,390
△13,282
equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
36,101
37,540
period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
31,710
24,257
Segment information
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Information on operating revenue and operating income or loss by reported segment
(Millions of yen)
Transportation
Real Estate
Distribution
Leisure and
Construction
Other
Total
Adjustment
Consolidated
Services
Operating revenue
Revenues from external
45,834
22,280
11,565
13,312
15,184
62
108,240
－
108,240
customers
Transactions with
501
513
258
5,000
4,134
1,018
11,427
△11,427
－
other segments
Total
46,335
22,794
11,824
18,312
19,319
1,080
119,668
△11,427
108,240
Operating income (loss)
△885
6,657
925
1,624
980
△49
9,254
192
9,446
Six months ended September 30, 2023
Information on operating revenue and operating income or loss by reported segment
(Millions of yen)
Transportation
Real Estate
Distribution
Leisure and
Construction
Other
Total
Adjustment
Consolidated
Services
Operating revenue
Revenues from external
48,068
24,668
12,770
14,510
17,586
66
117,672
－
117,672
customers
Transactions with
563
549
294
5,586
4,585
1,247
12,826
△12,826
－
other segments
Total
48,632
25,218
13,064
20,097
22,172
1,313
130,498
△12,826
117,672
Operating income (loss)
3,456
7,072
1,616
1,701
173
△58
13,961
276
14,237
