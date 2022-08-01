Nankai Electric Railway : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2023

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast 16,300 7,800 Upper - - Lower - - % change Forecast 33.7 105.4 Upper - - Lower - - Ordinary profit Ordinary profit Forecast 13,200 6,300 Upper - - Lower - - % change Forecast 32.9 150.2 Upper - - Lower - - Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit attributable to owners of parent Forecast 7,800 4,900 Upper - - Lower - - % change Forecast 93.9 208.7 Upper - - Lower - - Basic earnings per share (Yen) Basic earnings per share (Yen) Forecast 68.86 43.26 Upper - - Lower - - Note to consolidated forecasts Note to forecasts - Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast Forecast -

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Jun 2022

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in