    9044   JP3653000004

NANKAI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.

(9044)
  Report
Nankai Electric Railway : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2023

08/01/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Document and entity information

Mar 2023

Jun 2022

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

1四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（連

結）

Filing date

2022-08-01

Company name

Nankai Electric

Railway Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Prime

true

Tokyo Standard

-

Tokyo Growth

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya Premire

-

Nagoya Main

-

Nagoya Next

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

90440

URL

http://www.nankai.co.

jp/

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2023-03-31

Quarterly period

1

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

遠北 光彦

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

経理部長

坂本 早登司

06-6644-7145

2022-08-09

true

-

-

-

（百万円未満切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2022

Jun 2021

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Operating revenues

Operating revenues

51,842

43,658

% change

18.7

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

4,797

1,294

% change

270.5

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

4,487

945

% change

374.8

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,147

68

% change

-

-

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

2,459

-1,123

Change in comprehensive income

-

-

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

27.79

0.60

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to consolidated operating results

（注） 「収益認識に

関する会計基準」

（企業会計基準第29

2020年３月31

日）等を前第１四半

Note to operating results

期連結会計期間の期

首から適用しており、

2022年３月期第１

半期に係る対

前年同四半期増減率

は記載しておりませ

ん。

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2022

Mar 2022

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

917,944

920,976

Net assets

260,317

260,716

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

27.0

26.9

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

247,759

248,005

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

Jun 2022

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2023

Jun 2022

Mar 2022

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

25.00

Forecast

25.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

25.00

Forecast

25.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2023

Sep 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 2023 3月期の連

Title for forecasts

結業績予想（2022

4 1日～2023 3

31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Operating revenues

Operating revenues

Forecast

227,100

110,200

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

12.5

20.3

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

16,300

7,800

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

33.7

105.4

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

13,200

6,300

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

32.9

150.2

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

7,800

4,900

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

93.9

208.7

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

68.86

43.26

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Jun 2022

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Jun 2022

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

Jun 2022

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

（注） 詳細は、四半

期決算短信（添付資

料）７ページ「２．

四半期連結財務諸表

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

及び主な注記（３）

retrospective restatement

四半期連結財務諸表

に関する注記事項

（会計方針の変

更）」をご覧くださ

い。

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Jun 2022

Mar 2022

Jun 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

113,402,446

113,402,446

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

122,644

125,776

Average number of shares

113,278,574

113,270,824

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nankai Electric Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
