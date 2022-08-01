Nankai Electric Railway : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2023
Document and entity information
Mar 2023
Jun 2022
Company information
Company information
第
1四半期決算短信
Document name
〔日本基準〕（連
結）
Filing date
2022-08-01
Company name
Nankai Electric
Railway Co.,Ltd.
Fiscal Year End
2023-03-31
Quarterly period
1
Representative
Title
代表取締役社長
Name
遠北 光彦
Inquiries
Title
Name
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned)
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2022
Jun 2021
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Operating revenues
Operating revenues
51,842
43,658
% change
18.7
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
4,797
1,294
% change
270.5
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
4,487
945
% change
374.8
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,147
68
% change
-
-
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
2,459
-1,123
Change in comprehensive income
-
-
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
27.79
0.60
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Note to consolidated operating results
（注） 「収益認識に
関する会計基準」
（企業会計基準第
29
号 2020 年３月31
日）等を前第１四半
Note to operating results
期連結会計期間の期
首から適用しており、
2022年３月期第１
四
半期に係る対
前年同四半期増減率
は記載しておりませ
ん。
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
917,944
920,976
Net assets
260,317
260,716
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
27.0
26.9
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
247,759
248,005
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
Jun 2022
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2023
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
0.00
Forecast
0.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Third quarter
Result
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
25.00
Forecast
25.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
25.00
Forecast
25.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2023
Sep 2022
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
3. 2023
年 3 月期の連
Title for forecasts
結業績予想（
2022年
4
月 1 日～2023 年 3 月
31
日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Operating revenues
Operating revenues
Forecast
227,100
110,200
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
12.5
20.3
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
16,300
7,800
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
33.7
105.4
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
13,200
6,300
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
32.9
150.2
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
7,800
4,900
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
% change
Forecast
93.9
208.7
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
68.86
43.26
Upper
-
-
Lower
-
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
Forecast
-
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Jun 2022
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Jun 2022
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated
quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Jun 2022
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
（注） 詳細は、四半
期決算短信（添付資
料）７ページ「２．
四半期連結財務諸表
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
及び主な注記（３）
retrospective restatement
四半期連結財務諸表
に関する注記事項
（会計方針の変
更）」をご覧くださ
い。
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Jun 2021
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
113,402,446
113,402,446
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
122,644
125,776
Average number of shares
113,278,574
113,270,824
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Sales 2023
224 B
1 682 M
1 682 M
Net income 2023
10 050 M
75,3 M
75,3 M
Net Debt 2023
459 B
3 439 M
3 439 M
P/E ratio 2023
29,5x
Yield 2023
1,05%
Capitalization
297 B
2 225 M
2 225 M
EV / Sales 2023
3,37x
EV / Sales 2024
3,20x
Nbr of Employees
8 887
Free-Float
95,5%
