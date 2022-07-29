Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nankang Rubber Tire Corp.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2101   TW0002101003

NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP.,LTD.

(2101)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Nankang Rubber Tire : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary - Nankang (Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone) Rubber Industry Co., Ltd. The board of directors decided not to distribute dividends

07/29/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 17:39:32
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary - Nankang
(Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone) Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.
The board of directors decided not to distribute dividends
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/29
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:N/A
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Nankang Rubber Tire Corp. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 078 M - -
Net income 2021 -243 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 723 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -137x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 191 M 1 108 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,20x
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,0%
Technical analysis trends NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tsai Yun Chan General Manager & Director
Mei Hang Kuo Spokesman, Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ching Hsing Chiang Chairman
Tien Cheng Peng Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Ssu Yi Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP.,LTD.-0.75%1 108
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-21.09%6 250
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-1.89%5 526
MRF LIMITED13.23%4 420
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-35.85%4 054
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-2.22%3 818