Nankang Rubber Tire : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary - Nankang (Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone) Rubber Industry Co., Ltd. The board of directors decided not to distribute dividends
Close
Provided by: NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/29
Time of announcement
17:39:32
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary - Nankang
(Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone) Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.
The board of directors decided not to distribute dividends
Date of events
2022/07/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/29
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:N/A
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Nankang Rubber Tire Corp. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:44:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP.,LTD.
Sales 2021
8 078 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-243 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
13 723 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-137x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
33 191 M
1 108 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
4,20x
EV / Sales 2021
5,83x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
42,0%
Chart NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP.,LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP.,LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.