  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nano Dimension Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NNDM   US63008G2030

NANO DIMENSION LTD.

(NNDM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:35:55 2023-02-08 pm EST
2.575 USD   -1.34%
12:41pMurchinson Urges Nano Dimension Board of Directors to Refrain From any Dilutive or Defensive Transaction Intended to Further Entrench Current Leadership
BU
12:00pNano Dimension Says it Secured Patent to Back Cloud Manufacturing Projects
MT
09:02aNano Dimension Announces a New Patent for Its Cloud Manufacturing Platform by its AI/Deep Learning Group (DeepCube)
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Murchinson Urges Nano Dimension Board of Directors to Refrain From any Dilutive or Defensive Transaction Intended to Further Entrench Current Leadership

02/08/2023 | 12:41pm EST
Believes a Rushed Acquisition Would Occur for an Improper Purpose

Fears the Stern-Controlled Board May Want to Place Shares in Friendly Hands, Waste More of Shareholders’ Cash, or Both, in Light of a Potential Shareholder Vote

Reinforces Board Change is Urgently Needed Given Massive Value Destruction, Corporate Governance Failings and Capital Allocation Missteps Under Current Leadership

Murchinson Ltd. (collectively with its affiliates and funds it advises and/or sub-advises, “Murchinson” or “we”), which holds approximately 5.1% of the outstanding shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement urging Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Yoav Stern and the Company’s Board of Directors’ (the “Board”) to refrain from undertaking any rash acquisition or other transaction for an improper purpose:

As Nano Dimension’s largest shareholder, Murchinson is deeply disappointed by the Stern-led Board’s unwillingness to engage with us in a constructive manner. We have been seeking to exercise our right to call a special meeting because shareholders deserve the opportunity to vote on a reconstitution of the Board, with the goal of improving corporate governance following a share price decline of more than 75% since Mr. Stern was appointed as Chairman. Further, we believe that Mr. Stern and his seemingly hand-picked Board cannot be trusted to steward the approximately $1 billion in cash on the Company’s balance sheet, especially in light of their track record of questionable acquisitions.

As we noted in our previous public letter, we have serious concerns that, in response to our pending special meeting request, Mr. Stern may try to rush into irresponsible acquisitions for the primary purpose of diluting current shareholders and placing shares in friendly hands. This would be another betrayal of shareholders’ trust and a waste of more of the Company’s cash. It is imperative that the members of the Board keep in mind that their fiduciary duty is not to Mr. Stern – but to the Company and its shareholders. Any acquisition taken now for the wrong reasons would be aggressively opposed by Murchinson, and we believe by our fellow shareholders as well. We will take all necessary steps to hold the Board accountable. We remain committed to ensuring that the rights of shareholders are protected, and that Mr. Stern does not squander capital merely to protect his own position.

About Murchinson

Founded in 2012 and based in Toronto, Canada, Murchinson is an alternative asset management firm that serves institutional investors, family offices and qualified clients. The firm has extensive experience capturing the best returning opportunities across global markets. Murchinson’s multi-strategy approach allows it to execute investments at all points in the market cycle with fluid allocation between strategies. Our team targets corporate action, distressed investing, private equity and structured finance situations, leveraging its broad market experience with a variety of specialized products and sophisticated hedging techniques to deliver alpha within a risk-averse mandate. Learn more at www.murchinsonltd.com.


All news about NANO DIMENSION LTD.
12:00pNano Dimension Says it Secured Patent to Back Cloud Manufacturing Projects
MT
09:02aNano Dimension Announces a New Patent for Its Cloud Manufacturing Platform by its AI/De..
AQ
02/02Murchinson Issues Letter to Fellow Shareholders Regarding the Urgent Need for Boardroom..
BU
02/02Murchinson Issues Letter to Shareholders Regarding the Need for Boardroom Change at Nan..
CI
02/01Nano Dimension Gets Order From US Government Defense Supplier for 3D Printer
MT
02/01Nano Dimension Receives a Purchase Order from Another U.S. Government Defense Supplier
AQ
02/01Nano Dimension Ltd. Receives Purchase Order from Another U.S. Government Defense Suppli..
CI
01/31Nano Dimension Issues A Special Mess :
AQ
01/30Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Stumble to Begin New Week
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -201 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 672 M 672 M -
EV / Sales 2020 264x
EV / Sales 2021 -29,5x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart NANO DIMENSION LTD.
Nano Dimension Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NANO DIMENSION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,61
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yoav Stern Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zivi R. Nedivi President
Yael Sandler Chief Financial Officer
Jaim Nulman Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Products
Joseph Kaplun CTO-Materials, VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANO DIMENSION LTD.13.48%672
HEXAGON AB13.53%31 339
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.05%22 215
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.37%20 501
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION29.15%17 097
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED10.29%14 258