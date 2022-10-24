Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Nano Dimension Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    NNDM   US63008G2030

NANO DIMENSION LTD.

(NNDM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:07 2022-10-24 pm EDT
2.495 USD   +1.42%
02:42pNano Dimension : Improving CO2 Capture With 3D Printed Ceramics
PU
01:29pSector Update: Tech Stocks Extending Recent Rebound Monday Afternoon
MT
09:41aNano Dimension Expects Q3 Consolidated Revenue of $10 Million
MT
Nano Dimension : Improving CO2 Capture With 3D Printed Ceramics

10/24/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
The energy sector is responsible for 30% of the total CO2 emissions in The Netherlands as the country is dependent on fossil fuels and raw materials. The Netherlands has set a goal of Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

In order to achieve a sustainable, climate-neutral energy management system, capture, use and storage of CO2 are essential. However, reducing the carbon footprint is challenging due to the size of the equipment associated with high capital investments and the energy that is required for this equipment.

What Is The 3D CAPS Project?
A sacrificial Admaflex 3d printed ceramic mold

The 3D CAPS project researches and develop tangible solutions for CCUS. The aim of this project is a 10-fold productivity increase leading to a substantial decrease in overall equipment size and costs for removal and recovery of CO2 from industrial gases. The project is dedicated to developing two new adsorption-based technologies with an inherent small energy footprint.

These adsorbents are prepared using innovative 3D printing as it allows using tailored material with much improved characteristics that are not possible with current production technologies. Initially, the 3D CAPS project measured successful material performance of both 3D printed porous sorbent materials, silica and potassium promoted hydrotalcite, under relevant conditions and assessed performance with techno-economics. The ability to apply 3D printing is already a huge development in improving the performance of CCUS. This key milestone has led to the production of a blueprint of the technology for further implementation in pilot-scale facilities.

The development of this new technique enabled by 3D printing will realize high energy efficiency, meaning significant cost-saving and substantially lower CO2 emissions with effective and affordable technologies. These advances in cost reductions are specifically interesting for the oil and gas industry, power plants, steel plants, and the chemical industry.

Disclaimer

Nano Dimension Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 18:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -201 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 633 M 633 M -
EV / Sales 2020 264x
EV / Sales 2021 -29,5x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart NANO DIMENSION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nano Dimension Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANO DIMENSION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoav Stern Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zivi R. Nedivi President
Yael Sandler Chief Financial Officer
Jaim Nulman Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Products
Joseph Kaplun CTO-Materials, VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANO DIMENSION LTD.-35.26%633
HEXAGON AB-27.25%24 958
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-28.71%18 708
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-19.78%16 425
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-55.81%13 666
GOERTEK INC.-53.60%11 587