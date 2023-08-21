Nano Dimension
Leading Manufacturing into the Future
2nd Quarter 2023 Results & Earnings Call
Yoav Stern, Chairman & CEO
Yael Sandler, CFO
Julien Lederman, VP Corporate Development
August 21st, 2023
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation of Nano Dimension Ltd. (the "Company" or "Nano Dimension") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its strong growth, steady and strong revenue growth, increasing margins, potential obstacles to the Company's plans and that the Company has fuel to become industry leader with capital to support growth. Actual results, performance, or achievements of Company's could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward- looking statements.
©2023 Nano Dimension. All Rights Reserved.
Distribution, Citation or Copying Without Permission is Strictly Prohibited.
2
Highlights - Q2 2023
Important Milestones Underscore Strong Business Momentum
Headline financials
- Higher revenue of $14.7M
- 33% higher from the same quarter in 2022
- 38% higher from the same half in 2022
- Increased gross profit of $6.5M
- 81% higher from the same quarter in 2022
- 185% higher from the same half in 2022
Notable customer successes²
- US Department of Defense
- Fraunhofer Institute
- TactoTek
- World leading hardware & software company
- Global EMS company
- Improved gross margins by 12% (IFRS) and 8% (non-IFRS)
- 44% vs, 32% in the same quarter in 2022 (IFRS)
- 48% vs. 40% in the same quarter in 2022 (non-IFRS)1
- See reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS in slides 14-15
- Cannot reveal certain customer names based on the confidentiality agreements outlined in certain contracts
Product and R&D developments
- OfferingDeepCube's deep learning-based AI to 3rd parties as a standalone service
- Roll out for DeepCube in DragonFly systems
- Developed specialty,high-tempmaterials for Fabrica systems
©2023 Nano Dimension. All Rights Reserved.
Distribution, Citation or Copying Without Permission is Strictly Prohibited.
3
Financials - Q2 2023
Strong Business Performance Driving Improved Financial Strength
In USD
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Year-over-year improvements
Revenue
$11.1M
$14.7M
Revenue
Gross Profit (IFRS)
$3.6M
$6.5M
▪ 33% revenue growth; reflecting organic growth
Gross Margin (IFRS)
32%
44%
▪ 47% organic growth since Q3/2022
Adjusted Gross Profit (non-IFRS)1
$4.4M
$7.0M
Adjusted Gross Margin (non-IFRS)1
40%
48%
Gross profit
EBITDA (loss)
($41.3M)
($19.8M)
▪ 81% gross profit increase and 58% adjusted gross
Adjusted EBITDA (loss)1
($21.2M)
($23.5M)
R&D Expenses2
$12.9M
$12.7M
profit increase; reflecting strong pricing and supply
Proxy Activity Expenses3
$0.0M
$1.9M
chain management¹
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) 1net of R&D expenses2
($8.3M)
($8.9M)
and expenses from proxy activity3
Gross margins
Net income (loss)
($40.0M)
($9.4M)
▪ 12% gross margin and 8% adjusted gross margin
improvement in absolute terms; exemplifying
Net cash used in operations
($22.0M)
($28.2M)
Net cash used in operations, minus
($20.2M)
($21.5M)
sustainability of business model
interest earned
- See reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS in slides 14-15
- Excluding Share based compensation expenses, deprecation and amortization
- Expenses related to legal and proxy activity
©2023 Nano Dimension. All Rights Reserved.
Distribution, Citation or Copying Without Permission is Strictly Prohibited.
4
Steady & Strong Revenue Growth
Consistent Growth for Last Twelve Months (LTM) Revenue for Past 8 Quarters
$75M
$60M
+15%
$45M
+8%
$52M
+10% $48M
+12%
$44M
$59M
$30M
+28%
$39M
$30M
+51%
$15M
$20M
$0M $5M
+113% $10M+92%
Q3 2021 LTM
Q4 2021 LTM
Q1 2022 LTM
Q2 2022 LTM
Q3 2022 LTM
Q4 2022 LTM
Q1 2023 LTM
Q2 2023 LTM
2023 Run Rate
(H1 2023
Annualized)
©2023 Nano Dimension. All Rights Reserved.
Distribution, Citation or Copying Without Permission is Strictly Prohibited.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nano Dimension Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 11:28:02 UTC.