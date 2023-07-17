CONTENTS

On July 17, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (the "Registrant") issued: (i) a press release titled "Nano Dimension Encourages Stratasys Shareholders to Replace Entrenched Board and Highlights Problematic Track Records of Stratasys Directors," attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1; and (ii) a press release titled "Nano Dimension Receives Hart-Scott-Rodino ("HSR") Clearance for the Stratasys Special Tender Offer," attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2. The press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 are for informational purposes only and are not an offer or solicitation to purchase the ordinary shares of Stratasys Ltd. The tender offer is being made solely pursuant to an offer to purchase dated May 25, 2023, as subsequently amended and supplemented, which sets forth the complete terms of the tender offer that Stratasys Ltd.'s shareholders should carefully read prior to making any decision.

The press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 is incorporated by reference into the Registrant's registration statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-255960, 333-233905, 333-251155, 333-252848, 333-251004 and 333-249184) and Form S-8 (File No. 333-214520, 333-248419 and 333-269436), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.