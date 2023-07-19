CONTENTS

On July 18, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (the "Registrant") issued a press release titled "Nano Dimension Reminds Stratasys Shareholders of the Performance of Directors Who are on Stratasys Board for 12-15 years On Average VOTE AGAINST THEM!", attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. On July 19, 2023, the Registrant issued a press release titled "Nano Dimension Exposes Another Misleading News Release that Stratasys Board Distributes Unabashedly, Deceiving Shareholders and Public Quoting a Respectable Judge in a Totally Out-of-Context and Misguided Manner", attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2. The press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 are for informational purposes only and are not an offer or solicitation to purchase the ordinary shares of Stratasys Ltd. The tender offer is being made solely pursuant to an offer to purchase dated May 25, 2023, as subsequently amended and supplemented, which sets forth the complete terms of the tender offer that Stratasys Ltd.'s shareholders should carefully read prior to making any decision.

Exhibit No. 99.1 Press release issued by the Registrant on July 18, 2023, titled "Nano Dimension Reminds Stratasys Shareholders of the Performance of Directors Who are on Stratasys Board for 12-15 years On Average VOTE AGAINST THEM!" (incorporated by reference to Exhibit (a)(5)(FF) to the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by the Registrant on July 18, 2023). 99.2 Press release issued by the Registrant on July 19, 2023, titled "Nano Dimension Exposes Another Misleading News Release that Stratasys Board Distributes Unabashedly, Deceiving Shareholders and Public Quoting a Respectable Judge in a Totally Out-of-Context and Misguided Manner" (incorporated by reference to Exhibit (a)(5)(GG) to the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed with the SEC by the Registrant on July 19, 2023).

