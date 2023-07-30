CONTENTS

On July 28, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (the "Registrant") issued a press release titled "Nano Dimension Intends to Discontinue its Stratasys Special Tender Offer and Withdraw Director Nominees for Stratasys Board", attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation to purchase the ordinary shares of Stratasys Ltd. The tender offer is being made solely pursuant to an offer to purchase dated May 25, 2023, as subsequently amended and supplemented, which sets forth the complete terms of the tender offer that Stratasys Ltd.'s shareholders should carefully read prior to making any decision.

