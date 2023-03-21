Advanced search
    NNDM   US63008G2030

NANO DIMENSION LTD.

(NNDM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
2.570 USD   -1.15%
07:23aNano Dimension's Chairman & CEO and Chief Artificial-Intelligence-Technology Officer Dr. Eli David Discuss Deep Learning and Industrial Applications
GL
03/20Nano Dimension Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support All Four Murchinson Proposals at Special Meeting
BU
03/20Nano Dimension's Chairman and CEO on Video Schedule
GL
Nano Dimension's Chairman & CEO and Chief Artificial-Intelligence-Technology Officer Dr. Eli David Discuss Deep Learning and Industrial Applications

03/21/2023 | 07:23am EDT
Erecting unprecedent Competitive Edge and Barriers to Entry

Waltham, Mass., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension”, “NANO” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, released a video in which Dr. Eli David analyzes and describes the route from archaic Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to NANO’s transformative Deep Learning for Industrial Applications and Additive Manufacturing.

Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/o9cQz_UNghw

A series of other videos are also available on Nano Dimension’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NanoDimension

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension serves over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace & defense, advanced au5tomotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its vision to transform additive electronics and additive manufacturing. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations | ir@nano-di.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -201 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 663 M 663 M -
EV / Sales 2020 264x
EV / Sales 2021 -29,5x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 95,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,57
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yoav Stern Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zivi R. Nedivi President
Yael Sandler Chief Financial Officer
Jaim Nulman Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Products
Joseph Kaplun CTO-Materials, VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANO DIMENSION LTD.11.74%663
HEXAGON AB4.04%28 837
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED25.15%22 697
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED4.59%19 189
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.43%14 841
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-6.35%12 529
