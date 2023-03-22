Advanced search
    NNDM   US63008G2030

NANO DIMENSION LTD.

(NNDM)
  Report
03:40:19 2023-03-22 pm EDT
2.415 USD   -4.92%
Nano Dimension's Chairman and CEO on The Falsity of Murchinson's Shareholder Meeting

03/22/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
Waltham, Mass., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, released a video in which Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, explains the falsity of the shareholder vote called by Murchinson Ltd. (“Murchinson”) and how its results are invalid.

Click here to watch the video: https://youtu.be/9TwzXSsKAsA

A series of other videos are also available on Nano Dimension’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NanoDimension.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension serves over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace & defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations | ir@nano-di.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -201 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 656 M 656 M -
EV / Sales 2020 264x
EV / Sales 2021 -29,5x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart NANO DIMENSION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nano Dimension Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANO DIMENSION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,54
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yoav Stern Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zivi R. Nedivi President
Yael Sandler Chief Financial Officer
Jaim Nulman Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Products
Joseph Kaplun CTO-Materials, VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANO DIMENSION LTD.10.43%656
HEXAGON AB4.59%29 664
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED28.99%22 997
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED6.16%19 956
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.83%15 135
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-1.24%12 771
