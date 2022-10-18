Advanced search
    NNDM   US63008G2030

NANO DIMENSION LTD.

(NNDM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:23 2022-10-18 am EDT
2.445 USD   +0.62%
09/20Nano Dimension to Participate in the Lytham Partners' Fall 2022 Investor Conference
GL
09/01Transcript : Nano Dimension Ltd., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 01, 2022
CI
09/01Nano Dimension's Q2 Loss Widens, Revenue Increases
MT
Nano Dimension to Participate in ThinkEquity Investor Conference

10/18/2022 | 09:20am EDT
The Company to Present and Meet with Investors on October 26th, 2022

Waltham, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, will be attending The ThinkEquity Conference, which is being held in-person on Wednesday, October 26th in New York City, in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Columbus Circle. The Company will be presenting at 11:00am ET and will also be hosting 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the day.

This event will cover leading companies focused on pioneering technologies, including AI/big data, additive manufacturing, biotechnology, and electronic vehicle (EV) infrastructure. In addition to a presentation, management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To register for the event and request 1x1 meetings, click here. To register for a webcast of Nano Dimension’s presentation, click here. The presentation will also be available on Nano Dimension’s investor relations website for 90 days following the event.

Please reach out to lyonker@edisongroup.com with any questions.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of an environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices – on-demand, anytime, anywhere.

The DragonFly® IV system and specialized materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs which are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. In addition, these products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.

Nano Dimension also develops complementary production equipment for Hi-PEDs and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly (Puma, Fox, Tarantula, Spider, etc.). The core competitive edge for this technology is in its adaptive, highly flexible surface-mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, materials dispenser suitable for both high-speed dispensing and micro-dispensing, as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistics system.

Additionally, Nano Dimension is a leading developer and supplier of high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery system. It invents and delivers state-of-the-art 2D and 3D printing hardware and unique operating software. It focuses on high-value, precision-oriented applications such as specialized direct-to-container packaging, printed electronics functional fluids, and 3D printing, which is all controlled by the proprietary software system - Atlas.

Serving similar users of Hi-PEDs, Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron-level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semiconductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), microfluidics, and life sciences instruments.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Nano Dimension Investor Relations Contact:
Laine Yonker, Investor Relations, Edison Group | lyonker@edisongroup.com

Nano Dimension Media Relations Contact:
Adam Fray, Director of Marketing | pr@nano-di.com    


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -201 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 625 M 625 M -
EV / Sales 2020 264x
EV / Sales 2021 -29,5x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart NANO DIMENSION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nano Dimension Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANO DIMENSION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoav Stern Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zivi R. Nedivi President
Yael Sandler Chief Financial Officer
Jaim Nulman Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP-Products
Joseph Kaplun CTO-Materials, VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANO DIMENSION LTD.-36.05%625
HEXAGON AB-27.01%25 247
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-27.72%19 085
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-21.87%15 997
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-56.04%13 594
GOERTEK INC.-51.00%12 316