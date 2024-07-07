Certain Common Stock of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024.

Certain Common Stock of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 7-MAY-2024 to 7-JUL-2024.



Details:

Executive officers, directors and existing stockholders prior to this offering holding five percent (5%) or more of common stock and securities exercisable for or convertible into common stock outstanding immediately upon the closing of this offering, have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, not to offer, sell, assign, transfer, pledge, contract to sell, or otherwise dispose of or announce the intention to otherwise dispose of, or enter into any swap, hedge or similar agreement or arrangement that transfers, in whole or in part, the economic risk of ownership of, directly or indirectly, engage in any short selling of any common stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable or exercisable for any common stock, whether currently owned or subsequently acquired, without the prior written consent of the representative of the underwriters, for a period of six (6) months following the closing of the offering.