Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“Nano” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 19, 2024, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that Nano “has no revenue, products, or patents for its core technology.” The report further specified that, as of July 2024, “the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission [(“NRC”)] does not list [Nano] among the companies that have begun pre-application activities for the kind of reactor [Nano] is pitching,” and that an NRC spokesperson stated that the Advanced Reactor department is “not aware of this company” and “have not had any pre-application dealings with them.”

On this news, Nano’s stock price fell $3.33, or 17.3%, to close at $15.97 per share on July 22, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nano securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

