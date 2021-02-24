Nano One Achieves TSX Venture 50 Recognition as a Top Performing Company and Kicks Off Busy Conference Schedule

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Nano One Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One"), a technology company with a patented and scalable industrial process for the production of low cost, high performance cathode active material (CAM) powders used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce it has been named to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) Venture Exchange's 2021 Venture 50. The Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Mining, Energy, and Technology. Nano One was recognized in the Clean Technology and Life Sciences category.

The Venture 50 ranking is comprised of the strongest companies on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2020, selected based on the equally weighted criteria of share price appreciation, trading volume amount and market capitalization growth. Selected Venture 50 companies have seen tremendous growth over the past year, offered excellent returns to their shareholders and are actively traded in the market.

"Thank you to the Toronto Stock Exchange for providing a program that recognizes the efforts of such strong companies, and we congratulate the other companies on their achievements," said Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One. "I am proud to recognize the Nano One team for their hard work and dedication, and our shareholders for their ongoing support."

On other matters, Nano One will be participating in a series of conferences during the month of March 2021. Through these speaking engagements, Mr. Blondal and Nano One CTO Dr. Stephen Campbell will share direct insights into lithium-ion battery trends as they relate to the electrification transition, growing environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandates for companies and investors, and how Nano One is positioned to leverage these opportunities.

March Investor Conference Roadshow Schedule

BMO , BMO 30 th Annual Global Metals and Mining Conference, March 1-5, 2021 (Virtual) March 1, 2021 Dr. Campbell will headline the Battery 101 session and will be discussing the importance of Nano One's ESG friendly metal to cathode manufacturing technology.

Gravitas Securities , 4th Annual Gravitas Growth Conference, March 4, 2021 (Virtual) 2:30 pm PT Insights in Clean Technology Panel 3:00 pm PT Nano One Materials Presentation

Cowen Research , Mobility Disruption Conference, March 10-12, 2021 (Virtual) 11:40 am ET March 10, 2021 Fireside Chat with Dan Blondal

Loop Capital Markets, Consumer, Industrial, and TMT Investor Conference, March 11-12, 2021 (Virtual)

Roth Capital Partners, 33rd Annual Roth Conference, March 15-17, 2021 (Virtual)

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, previously planned and budgeted trade shows, conferences and marketing travel have been cancelled until person-to-person contact becomes safer. In lieu of these initiatives, Nano One has engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads"), a full- service advertising agency, to provide digital media services, vendor management, marketing and data analytics services to Nano One. Nano One has secured up to $200,000 in available services over an expected 12-month period. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of Nano One.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode active materials (CAM) used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production, and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnered with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain to advance its lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium nickel manganese oxide (LNM) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.

Nano One's pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), and the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, any statements regarding its financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, budgets, operations, financial results, plans, objectives and other information that is not historical fact... Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form which is available on www.sedar.com for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. We caution that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results... There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

