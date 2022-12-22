Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Nano One Materials Corp.
  News
  Summary
    NANO   CA63010A1030

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP.

(NANO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:24 2022-12-22 am EST
2.570 CAD   -1.15%
Nano One Materials announces joint agreement with Umicore

12/22/2022 | 11:31am EST
EQS-News: Nano One Materials Corp
Nano One Materials announces joint agreement with Umicore

22.12.2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive USA

Proactive USA

+1 347-449-0879

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

22.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nano One Materials Corp
United States
ISIN: CA63010A1030
EQS News ID: 1520427

 
End of News EQS News Service

1520427  22.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520427&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -14,3 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net cash 2022 41,9 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 261 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
Dan Blondal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Martino Chief Financial Officer
Paul Frank Matysek Executive Chairman
Stephen Campbell Chief Technology Officer
Alex Holmes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP.-14.47%192
ECOLAB INC.-38.49%41 101
SIKA AG-40.58%37 478
GIVAUDAN SA-40.53%28 384
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-0.49%27 253
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-38.69%15 804