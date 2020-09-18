Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Investors

09/18/2020 | 11:32am EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Nano-X investors have until November 16, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Nano-X investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/nano-x-imaging-ltd/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Nano-X “is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.21, or nearly 23%, to close at $38.00 per share on September 15, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased Nano-X securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 16, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,83 M - -
Net income 2020 -30,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 296 M 1 296 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1 277x
EV / Sales 2021 52,7x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 67,50 $
Last Close Price 28,10 $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 140%
Spread / Lowest Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ran Poliakine Chief Executive Officer & Director
Itzhak Maayan Chief Financial Officer
Yoel Raab Chief Technology Officer
Amir Ben-Shalom Chief Scientific Officer
Onn Fenig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.0.00%1 296
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC33.26%171 263
DANAHER CORPORATION34.97%146 954
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.18%79 679
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.74.57%57 076
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-12.27%56 755
