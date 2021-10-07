Log in
    NNOX   IL0011681371

NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

(NNOX)
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/07/2021
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 6, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The 510(k) application submitted by Nanox for the Nanox.ARC was deficient. Based on this deficiency, the FDA was unlikely to approve the application as submitted. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Nanox, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -54,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 193 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 067 M 1 067 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 87,2x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 77,1%
Managers and Directors
Ran Poliakine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ran Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Ofir Koren Chief Technology Officer
Uri Shimon Vice President-Information Systems & Technology
James Dara Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-51.16%1 067
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.56.61%2 525
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.84.19%1 550
RAY CO., LTD.3.19%306
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.24.55%298
SDI GROUP PLC46.44%235