    NNOX   IL0011681371

NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

(NNOX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 09:35:11 am EDT
9.220 USD   +0.33%
09:16a NANO-X IMAGING LTD Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
04/28Nano-X Imaging Unit Gets FDA Clearance for Spinal Analysis Device
MT
04/28Nanox Announces FDA Clearance for HealthOST Device, an AI Software Measuring Vertebral Compression Fractures and Low Bone Density, Which are Often Associated with Osteoporosis
BU
NANO-X IMAGING LTD Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/02/2022 | 09:16am EDT
NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company," Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 2, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.nanox.vision under “Financials” in the Investors section.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, at IR@nanox.vision.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. The vision of Nanox is to increase the early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by medical image technologies based on X-rays, which we believe is key to increasing early prevention and treatment, improving health outcomes, and, ultimately, saving lives. We are developing a holistic imaging solution, which includes the Nanox System, comprised of the Nanox.ARC using our novel MEMs X-ray source technology, and the Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software, integrated with AI solutions and teleradiology services. Our vision is to increase early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by X-ray by improving access to imaging, reducing imaging costs, and enhancing imaging efficiency, which we believe is key to increasing early prevention treatment, improving health outcomes and ultimately saving lives. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,50 M - -
Net income 2021 -63,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 476 M 476 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 952x
Capi. / Sales 2022 38,1x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 84,1%
Managers and Directors
Erez I. Meltzer Chief Executive Officer
Ran Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Ran Poliakine Executive Chairman
Ofir Koren Chief Technology Officer
Uri Shimon Vice President-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-36.80%476
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.58%2 123
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.-20.76%1 645
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.-4.06%293
RAY CO., LTD.-18.69%243
SDI GROUP PLC-21.78%185