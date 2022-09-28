Nano X Imaging : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

On September 26, 2022, NANO-X IMAGING LTD (the "Company") submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of the Company's 510(k) application process for its multi-source 3D digital tomosynthesis system, referred to as the Nanox.ARC. The Nanox.ARC is a ‎tomographic and solid-state X-ray system ‎intended to ‎capture ‎‎tomographic slices of the ‎human body from a single ‎‎tomographic ‎sweep.

