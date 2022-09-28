Advanced search
    NNOX   IL0011681371

NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

(NNOX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:40 2022-09-28 pm EDT
12.44 USD   +22.32%
02:16pNano X Imaging : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
01:39pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Surging Wednesday
MT
12:10pNano-X Imaging Shares Rise After US FDA Submission for Proposed Digital X-Ray System Nanox.ARC
MT
Nano X Imaging : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

09/28/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
On September 26, 2022, NANO-X IMAGING LTD (the "Company") submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of the Company's 510(k) application process for its multi-source 3D digital tomosynthesis system, referred to as the Nanox.ARC. The Nanox.ARC is a ‎tomographic and solid-state X-ray system ‎intended to ‎capture ‎‎tomographic slices of the ‎human body from a single ‎‎tomographic ‎sweep.

The information contained in this report is hereby incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement on Form S-8, File No. 333-248322.

Disclaimer

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 18:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 531 M 531 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 52,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 24,6x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 84,7%
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,17 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target 249%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez I. Meltzer Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Dara President, GM-Source & Service Division
Ran Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Ran Poliakine Executive Chairman
Uri Simhon Vice President-Information Technology & Cyber
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-30.06%531
IRAY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED5.86%5 231
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.36.20%2 474
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.42%2 011
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.-16.71%223
SDI GROUP PLC-12.34%183