Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nano-X Imaging Ltd.    NNOX   IL0011681371

NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

(NNOX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nanox Announces Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares

02/08/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 2,891,322 of its ordinary shares by certain non-officer, non-director shareholders (the “selling shareholders”).

Nanox is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Berenberg are acting as joint lead managers and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and LifeSci Capital are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com; and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of Nanox's research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information Nanox has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises could cause a disruption of the development, deployment or regulatory clearance of the Nanox System and adversely impact our business; Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.Arc; the market acceptance of the Nanox.Arc and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and Nanox's ability to conduct business globally, among others. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Nanox's expectations.

Contact:

Itzhak Maayan
Nanox Imaging
IR@nanox.vision

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
11:50aNANO X IMAGING : Shareholders Launch 2.9 Million Share Offering
MT
11:33aNanox Announces Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares
GL
01/20NANO X IMAGING : Names Operations, Technology, Marketing Chiefs
MT
01/20Nanox Announces Three Key Senior Level Hires to Support Long-Term Growth Obje..
GL
01/11Nanox to Participate in the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confer..
GL
01/05NANO X IMAGING : USARAD Plan to Launch Radiology Diagnostics Service
MT
01/05Nanox and USARAD Introduce Radiology AI Second Opinion Program
GL
2020Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RS..
GL
2020NANO X IMAGING : Nanox Announces Revised Time of Live Demonstration at the 2020 ..
AQ
2020Nanox Announces Revised Time of Live Demonstration at the 2020 Radiology Soci..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -35,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -71,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 230 M 3 230 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2 785x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 64,50 $
Last Close Price 69,77 $
Spread / Highest target -3,97%
Spread / Average Target -7,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ran Poliakine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Itzhak Maayan Chief Financial Officer
Amir Ben-Shalom Chief Scientific Officer
Ofir Koren Chief Technology Officer
James Dara Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.52.80%3 230
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.75%195 219
DANAHER CORPORATION6.05%167 504
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.42%90 875
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-6.83%89 607
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG17.59%63 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ