NANO-X IMAGING LTD.

(NNOX)
Nanox to Participate in the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/11/2021 | 07:30am EST
NEVE ILAN, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces that Nanox’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ran Poliakine will deliver a company presentation and the leadership team will host investor 1x1 meetings during the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held from January 11 through January 14.

Mr. Poliakine’ s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, at 9:10am ET. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/36567-nano-x-vision/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Interested parties can also access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.nanox.vision. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About NANO-X:
Nano-X, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nano-X believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Contacts:

Investors

Itzhak Maayan
Nanox Imaging
IR@nanox.vision

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media

Alona Stein
ReBlonde for Nanox
alona@reblonde.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,83 M - -
Net income 2020 -35,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -54,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 465 M 2 465 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2 682x
EV / Sales 2021 121x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 67,50 $
Last Close Price 53,24 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ran Poliakine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Itzhak Maayan Chief Financial Officer
Yoel Raab Chief Technology Officer
Amir Ben-Shalom Chief Scientific Officer
Onn Fenig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.16.60%2 465
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.99%203 043
DANAHER CORPORATION9.61%172 970
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.08%96 249
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.61%84 502
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG6.34%58 533
