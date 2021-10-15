The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Nano-X investors have until December 6, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 19, 2021, Nano-X revealed that it had "received a request for additional information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA’) concerning the Company’s last 510(k) submission of its multi-source device, Nanox.ARC." The 510(k) submission was placed on hold pending the Company’s response.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.25 per share, or 9.5%, to close at $21.43 per share on August 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (3) as a result, Nano-X had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Nano-X securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 6, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

