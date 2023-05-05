Health Care Up on Drug Development Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into the sector amid optimism about new drug developments.
Eli Lilly finished the week with a gain of 8% and an advance of 16% over the last 30 days amid optimism about its obesity and Alzheimer's drug candidates.
Shares of Nanobiotix more than doubled after the company disclosed a potential licensing deal for a cancer treatment candidate currently in late-stage clinical trials.
