Health Care Up on Drug Development Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into the sector amid optimism about new drug developments.

Eli Lilly finished the week with a gain of 8% and an advance of 16% over the last 30 days amid optimism about its obesity and Alzheimer's drug candidates.

Shares of Nanobiotix more than doubled after the company disclosed a potential licensing deal for a cancer treatment candidate currently in late-stage clinical trials.

