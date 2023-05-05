Advanced search
    NANO   FR0011341205

NANOBIOTIX

(NANO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:00 2023-05-05 am EDT
4.280 EUR   +157.83%
05:40pHealth Care Up on Drug Development Hopes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:11pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing in Late Friday Trading
MT
02:06pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising Friday Afternoon
MT
Health Care Up on Drug Development Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

05/05/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Health-care companies rose as traders rotated into the sector amid optimism about new drug developments.

Eli Lilly finished the week with a gain of 8% and an advance of 16% over the last 30 days amid optimism about its obesity and Alzheimer's drug candidates.

Shares of Nanobiotix more than doubled after the company disclosed a potential licensing deal for a cancer treatment candidate currently in late-stage clinical trials.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1739ET

Financials
Sales 2023 1,37 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
Net income 2023 -46,0 M -50,7 M -50,7 M
Net Debt 2023 13,3 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,24x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 149 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2023 119x
EV / Sales 2024 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart NANOBIOTIX
Duration : Period :
Nanobiotix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOBIOTIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,28 €
Average target price 19,83 €
Spread / Average Target 363%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Lévy Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Bart van Rhijn Chief Financial Officer
Gary M. Phillips Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margaret Galluzzi Vice President & Head-Global Clinical Operations
Leonard A. Farber Chief Clinical & Medical Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOBIOTIX-54.14%64
MODERNA, INC.-25.21%51 808
LONZA GROUP AG28.18%48 653
SEAGEN INC.54.46%37 220
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.00%34 215
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.98%25 514
