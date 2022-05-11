Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nanobiotix
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NANO   FR0011341205

NANOBIOTIX

(NANO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/11 11:35:15 am EDT
5.000 EUR   -1.38%
04:18pNANOBIOTIX to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/04NANOBIOTIX to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 18, 2022
BU
05/02New Data Featuring NANOBIOTIX Lead Product Candidate NBTXR3 to Be Presented at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NANOBIOTIX to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/11/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext : NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced that Laurent Levy, co-founder and chairman of the executive board, and Bart Van Rhijn, chief financial officer, will participate in the following conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

  • Presentation Date: Monday, May 23rd, 2022
  • Time: 10:45 AM ET
  • Location: New York, New York, USA

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

  • Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 25th, 2022
  • Time: 8:30 AM ET
  • Location: Virtual and Miami, Florida, USA

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay will be available on the Nanobiotix website within 48 hours after each event. The Company’s corporate presentation can be downloaded here.

About NANOBIOTIX
Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France. The company also has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States), France, Spain, and Germany.

Nanobiotix has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 30 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system. The company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate– NBTXR3 —which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify®.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NANOBIOTIX
04:18pNANOBIOTIX to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/04NANOBIOTIX to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 18, 2022
BU
05/02New Data Featuring NANOBIOTIX Lead Product Candidate NBTXR3 to Be Presented at the 2022..
BU
04/11Nanobiotix's Radiotherapy-activated Combination Therapy Shows Improved Anti-tumor Immun..
MT
04/11NANOBOTIX : New Preclinical Immunotherapy Data Show Boosted Anti-Tumor Immune Activation v..
PU
04/11NANOBOTIX :  New Preclinical Immunotherapy Data Show Boosted Anti-Tumor Immune Activation ..
BU
04/11Nanobiotix S.A. Announces New Data from an Open-Label Preclinical Study Evaluating the ..
CI
04/11NANOBIOTIX : Press Release, dated April 08, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04/11NANOBIOTIX : SEC Filing 20 F
CO
04/11NANOBIOTIX : Report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NANOBIOTIX
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1,25 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
Net income 2022 -52,1 M -55,0 M -55,0 M
Net Debt 2022 24,4 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 159x
EV / Sales 2023 130x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart NANOBIOTIX
Duration : Period :
Nanobiotix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOBIOTIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,07 €
Average target price 22,90 €
Spread / Average Target 352%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Lévy Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Bart van Rhijn Chief Financial Officer
Gary M. Phillips Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margaret Galluzzi Vice President-Global & Head-Clinical Operations
Alain Dostie Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOBIOTIX-30.64%186
MODERNA, INC.-47.90%52 632
LONZA GROUP AG-31.20%39 074
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.98%38 463
SEAGEN INC.-22.07%22 177
CELLTRION, INC.-18.18%17 610