Nanobiotix : Agenda AG 27/06/2023

Agenda

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting of June 27, 2023

First Resolution

Approval of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

Second resolution

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

Third resolution

Allocation of results for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

Fourth resolution

Review of the agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-86 et seq. of the French Commercial Code

Fifth resolution

Renewal of the appointment of Gary Phillips as member of the Supervisory Board member

Sixth resolution

Approval of the fixed, variable of overall compensation and benefits of all types paid or assigned during the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 to the Chairman of the executive board, Mr. Laurent Levy

Seventh resolution

Approval of the fixed, variable of overall compensation and benefits of all types paid or assigned during the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 to Ms. Anne-Juliette Hermant, in her capacity of member of the executive board and under her employment contract

Eighth resolution

Approval of the fixed, variable of overall compensation and benefits of all types paid or assigned during the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 to Mr. Bartholomeus van Rhijn, in his capacity of member of the executive board and under his employment contract

Ninth resolution

Approval of the fixed, variable of overall compensation and benefits of all types paid or assigned during the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 to Mr. Gary Phillips, in his capacity of chairman of the supervisory board

Tenth resolution

Approval of the information set out in Article L.22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code relating to compensation of corporate officers of Nanobiotix,

Eleventh resolution

Approval of the compensation policy for the Supervisory Board member in respect of the 2023 financial year

Twelfth resolution

Approval of the compensation policy (principles and criteria) to Mr. Laurent Levy in his capacity of Chairman of the executive board for the 2023 financial year

Thirteenth resolution

Approval of the compensation policy (principles and criteria) to Ms Anne-Juliette Hermant as member of the Executive Board and under her employment contract in respect of the 2023 financial year

Fourteenth resolution

Approval of the compensation policy (principles and criteria) to Mr. Bartholomeus van Rhijn as member of the Executive Board and under his employment contract in respect of the 2023 financial year

Fifteenth resolution

Approval of the 2023 Stock Option Plan adopted by the executive board at its meeting held on May 15, 2023

Sixteenth resolution

Authorization to be granted to the executive board to buy back Company shares

Seventeenth resolution

Authorization to be given to the executive board to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of shares within the framework of the authorization to buy back Company shares

Eighteenth resolution

Delegation of authority to be granted to the executive board to increase the capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or any securities giving access to the share capital, while maintaining shareholders preferential subscription rights

Nineteenth resolution

Delegation of authority to be granted to the executive board to increase the capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or any securities giving access to the share capital, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights by way of a public offering (excluding offerings referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L. 411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code)

Twentieth resolution

Delegation of authority to be granted to the executive board to increase the capital by issuing ordinary shares and/or any securities giving access to the share capital, with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription rights, within the framework of an offering referred to in paragraph 1 of Article L. 411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code

Twenty-first resolution

Authorization to the executive board, in the event of the issuance of shares or any transferable security giving access to the capital with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, in order to set the issue price within the limit of 10% of the share capital and within the limits set by the shareholders' meeting

Twenty-second resolution