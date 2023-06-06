Nanobiotix : Members of the Supervisory Board AGM 6/27/2023

ADMINISTRATIVE AND MANAGEMENT BODIES Composition of the Company's Executive and Supervisory Boards As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Executive Board and supervisory board of the company (the "Supervisory Board") consist of: Executive Board composition As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Executive Board's composition is as follows: Name Laurent LEVY Bart VAN RHIJN Anne- Juliette HERMANT Main Corporate role office in the Company Chairman, Company Executive Officer Board Member of Financial & Executive Administrativ Board e Officer Member of Human Executive Resources Board Officer Main role outside the Company None None None Date of first appointment 05/27/04 05/31/21 07/01/19 End date of corporate office Reappointed by the Supervisory Board on March 13, 2020, for a four-year term starting on April 28, 2020 and expiring at the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023. Appointed by the Supervisory Board on May 31, 2021, for the duration of the Executive Board's term of office, i.e. until the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023. Reappointed by the Supervisory Board on March 13, 2020, for a four-year term starting on April 28, 2020 and expiring at the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023. The professional address of Laurent Levy and Anne-Juliette Hermant is the registered office of the Company and Bart Van Rhijn's is the registered office of Nanobiotix Corp.

Supervisory Board composition As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Supervisory Board comprises four members and one observer (censeur). Main Main Corporate role Date of first End date of Name role outside office in the appointment corporate office the Company Company Nominated by the At the end of the Gary Chairman Chief Business Supervisory Board held shareholders' meeting held (Independent None Officer of 05/25/2021, ratified by to approve the financial PHILLIPS the ordinary statements of the financial Member*) Anaveon AG shareholders' meeting year ended on December held 06/23/2022 31, 2022 Expert Nominated by the At the end of the Vice- Supervisory Board held shareholders' meeting held consultant for Anne-Marie Chairwoman 12/18/2013, ratified by to approve the financial None the GRAFFIN (Independent the shareholders' statements of the financial pharmaceutical Member*) meeting held year ended on December industry 06/18/2014 31, 2023 Nominated by the At the end of the Managing Supervisory Board held shareholders' meeting held Alain Independent 12/18/2013, ratified by to approve the financial None Director of HERRERA Member the shareholders' statements of the financial AOC meeting held year ended on December 06/23/2013 31, 2023 At the end of the Chief Financial shareholders' meeting held Enno Independent to approve the financial None Officer at 06/18/2014 SPILLNER Member* statements of the financial Formycon AG year ended on December 31, 2025 At the end of the Chief shareholders' meeting held Christophe Observer None Executive 06/14/2017 to approve the financial DOUAT Officer statements of the financial at Medincell year ended on December 31, 2022 * Within the meaning of the Middlenext Code of corporate governance as amended in September 2021. The addresses of Supervisory Board members and of the observer are as follows: Gary PHILLIPS, OrphoMed Inc., 50 Francisco Street, Suite 245, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA;

Christophe DOUAT, Medincell SA, 1 rue Charles Cros, 34830 Jacou, France. The expertise and management experience of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards stems from the various salaried and management positions they previously held.

Observers to the Supervisory Board The shareholders' meeting may appoint observers or censors ("Observers") to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board may also appoint observers directly, subject to the ratification of the appointment by the next shareholders' meeting. Observers are appointed for a term of 6 years, ending at the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the past financial year and held in the year during which the appointment expires. Observers may be reelected. The Observers review any questions the Supervisory Board, its Chairman, or the Executive Board may submit to them. They attend the Supervisory Board meetings and take part in the deliberations in a strictly advisory capacity. Their absence does not impact the validity of the Supervisory Board's decisions. The Observers are convened to Supervisory Board meetings under the same conditions as the Supervisory Board members. Observers are bound by the same duties and obligations as the members of the Supervisory Board, including a duty of loyalty. The Supervisory Board may compensate the Observers by deducting their compensation from the global amount of compensation allocated to the Supervisory Board members by the shareholders' meeting. Other corporate offices Other current corporate offices outside the Group As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the members of the Executive Board exercise the following corporate offices outside the Group: Other existing corporate offices Nature of corporate office Company or Public Institution Laurent LEVY Chairman of the Supervisory Board VALBIOTIS* Treasurer and Secretary Slice of Media, Inc. Bart VAN RHIJN Venture Partner 1414 Ventures Member of the Board of Directors Mines-Telecom Institute Anne-Juliette HERMANT Member of the Scientific Council Ecole des Ponts Paris Tech Member of the Board of Directors ISEP - Ecole d'ingénieurs du numérique *Listed Company Members of the Supervisory Board As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Supervisory Board members exercise the following corporate offices outside the Group: Other existing corporate offices Nature of corporate office Company Chief Business Officer and member of the Anaveon AG Gary PHILLIPS Execuive Committee (Independent Member of the Board of Directors Aldeyra Therapeutics member)* Member of the Board of Directors Rheon Medical SA Member of the Board of Directors Zyla Life Sciences Anne-Marie GRAFFIN Member of the Supervisory Board VALNEVA SE** (Independent Member of the Board of Directors SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA** Member)* Managing Director SMAG CONSULTING

Member of the Board of Directors VETOQUINOL SA** Member of the Board of Directors IDDI (Belgium) Member of the Board of Directors FONDATION ARCAD Member of the Board of Directors ISOFOL** Member of the Board of Directors PDC' LINE PHARMA Alain HERRERA Managing Director AB BIO CONSULTING Chief Medical Officer & Member of the Board of (Independent ONWARD Therapeutics SA Directors Member)* President Onward Therapeutics France SAS Member of the Board of Directors EMERCell Independent Member of the Board of Directors ERVACCINE Technologies Managing Director ALAIN ONCOLOGIE CONSULTING Member of the Board of Directors Gustave Roussy Transfert Enno SPILLNER Chief Financial Officer and member of the Formycon AG ** (Independent Executive Board Member)** Member of the Supervisory Board Leon Nanodrugs Christophe DOUAT Chairman of the Executive Board Medincell SA ** (Observer) Member of the Board of Directors CM Biomaterials BV *Within the meaning of the Middlenext Code of corporate governance as amended in September 2021 (see Section 2.1.6.1 of the Universal Registration Document). **Listed Company. Corporate offices exercised in the past five years, but which have ceased to date Members of the Executive Board Name Nature of corporate office Company Laurent LEVY None Bart VAN RHIJN Member of Board of Directors Stynt, Inc. Member of Board of Advisors BlocHealth, Inc. Anne-Juliette HERMANT None Members of the Supervisory Board Name Nature of corporate office Company President, CEO & Member of the Board of OrphoMed, Inc. Directors Gary PHILLIPS Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (Independent Member*) Member of the Board of Directors Inotek Pharmaceuticals Member of the Board of Directors Envisia Therapeutics Anne-Marie GRAFFIN Member of the Board of Directors M2 Care (Independent Member*) Alain HERRERA Managing Director PharmaEngine Europe SARL (Independent Member*) (in liquidation proceedings) Enno SPILLNER Financial Officer Member of the Management EVOTEC** (Independent Member*) Board Christophe DOUAT None (Observer) * Within the meaning of the Code of corporate governance as amended by MiddleNext in September 2017 (see section 2.1.6.1 of the Universal Registration Document). **Listed Company.