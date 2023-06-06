Nanobiotix : Members of the Supervisory Board AGM 6/27/2023
ADMINISTRATIVE AND MANAGEMENT BODIES
Composition of the Company's Executive and Supervisory Boards
As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Executive Board and supervisory board of the company (the "Supervisory Board") consist of:
Executive Board composition
As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Executive Board's composition is as follows:
Name
Laurent
LEVY
Bart VAN
RHIJN
Anne-
Juliette
HERMANT
Main
Corporate
role
office
in the
Company
Chairman,
Company
Executive
Officer
Board
Member of
Financial &
Executive
Administrativ
Board
e Officer
Member of
Human
Executive
Resources
Board
Officer
Main
role
outside
the
Company
None
None
None
Date of first
appointment
05/27/04
05/31/21
07/01/19
End date of
corporate office
Reappointed by the Supervisory Board on March 13, 2020, for a four-year term starting on April 28, 2020 and expiring at the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.
Appointed by the Supervisory Board on May 31, 2021, for the duration of the Executive Board's term of office, i.e. until the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.
Reappointed by the Supervisory Board on March 13, 2020, for a four-year term starting on April 28, 2020 and expiring at the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.
The professional address of Laurent Levy and Anne-Juliette Hermant is the registered office of the Company and Bart Van Rhijn's is the registered office of Nanobiotix Corp.
Supervisory Board composition
As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Supervisory Board comprises four members and one observer (censeur).
Main
Main
Corporate
role
Date of first
End date of
Name
role outside
office
in the
appointment
corporate office
the Company
Company
Nominated by the
At the end of the
Gary
Chairman
Chief Business
Supervisory Board held
shareholders' meeting held
(Independent
None
Officer of
05/25/2021, ratified by
to approve the financial
PHILLIPS
the ordinary
statements of the financial
Member*)
Anaveon AG
shareholders' meeting
year ended on December
held 06/23/2022
31, 2022
Expert
Nominated by the
At the end of the
Vice-
Supervisory Board held
shareholders' meeting held
consultant for
Anne-Marie
Chairwoman
12/18/2013, ratified by
to approve the financial
None
the
GRAFFIN
(Independent
the shareholders'
statements of the financial
pharmaceutical
Member*)
meeting held
year ended on December
industry
06/18/2014
31, 2023
Nominated by the
At the end of the
Managing
Supervisory Board held
shareholders' meeting held
Alain
Independent
12/18/2013, ratified by
to approve the financial
None
Director of
HERRERA
Member
the shareholders'
statements of the financial
AOC
meeting held
year ended on December
06/23/2013
31, 2023
At the end of the
Chief Financial
shareholders' meeting held
Enno
Independent
to approve the financial
None
Officer at
06/18/2014
SPILLNER
Member*
statements of the financial
Formycon AG
year ended on December
31, 2025
At the end of the
Chief
shareholders' meeting held
Christophe
Observer
None
Executive
06/14/2017
to approve the financial
DOUAT
Officer
statements of the financial
at Medincell
year ended on December
31, 2022
* Within the meaning of the Middlenext Code of corporate governance as amended in September 2021.
The addresses of Supervisory Board members and of the observer are as follows:
Gary PHILLIPS, OrphoMed Inc., 50 Francisco Street, Suite 245, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA;
Anne-MarieGRAFFIN: registered office of the Company;
Alain HERRERA, Alain Oncology Consulting (AOC), 77 rue de Vaugirard 75006 Paris, France;
Enno SPILLNER, registered office of the Company; and
Christophe DOUAT, Medincell SA, 1 rue Charles Cros, 34830 Jacou, France.
The expertise and management experience of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards stems from the various salaried and management positions they previously held.
Observers to the Supervisory Board
The shareholders' meeting may appoint observers or censors ("Observers") to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board may also appoint observers directly, subject to the ratification of the appointment by the next shareholders' meeting.
Observers are appointed for a term of 6 years, ending at the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the past financial year and held in the year during which the appointment expires. Observers may be reelected.
The Observers review any questions the Supervisory Board, its Chairman, or the Executive Board may submit to them. They attend the Supervisory Board meetings and take part in the deliberations in a strictly advisory capacity. Their absence does not impact the validity of the Supervisory Board's decisions.
The Observers are convened to Supervisory Board meetings under the same conditions as the Supervisory Board members.
Observers are bound by the same duties and obligations as the members of the Supervisory Board, including a duty of loyalty.
The Supervisory Board may compensate the Observers by deducting their compensation from the global amount of compensation allocated to the Supervisory Board members by the shareholders' meeting.
Other corporate offices
Other current corporate offices outside the Group
As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the members of the Executive Board exercise the following corporate offices outside the Group:
Other existing corporate offices
Nature of corporate office
Company or Public Institution
Laurent LEVY
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
VALBIOTIS*
Treasurer and Secretary
Slice of Media, Inc.
Bart VAN RHIJN
Venture Partner
1414 Ventures
Member of the Board of Directors
Mines-Telecom Institute
Anne-Juliette HERMANT
Member of the Scientific Council
Ecole des Ponts Paris Tech
Member of the Board of Directors
ISEP - Ecole d'ingénieurs du
numérique
*Listed Company
Members of the Supervisory Board
As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Supervisory Board members exercise the following corporate offices outside the Group:
Other existing corporate offices
Nature of corporate office
Company
Chief Business Officer and member of the
Anaveon AG
Gary PHILLIPS
Execuive Committee
(Independent
Member of the Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics
member)*
Member of the Board of Directors
Rheon Medical SA
Member of the Board of Directors
Zyla Life Sciences
Anne-Marie GRAFFIN
Member of the Supervisory Board
VALNEVA SE**
(Independent
Member of the Board of Directors
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA**
Member)*
Managing Director
SMAG CONSULTING
Member of the Board of Directors
VETOQUINOL SA**
Member of the Board of Directors
IDDI (Belgium)
Member of the Board of Directors
FONDATION ARCAD
Member of the Board of Directors
ISOFOL**
Member of the Board of Directors
PDC' LINE PHARMA
Alain HERRERA
Managing Director
AB BIO CONSULTING
Chief Medical Officer & Member of the Board of
(Independent
ONWARD Therapeutics SA
Directors
Member)*
President
Onward Therapeutics France SAS
Member of the Board of Directors
EMERCell
Independent Member of the Board of Directors
ERVACCINE Technologies
Managing Director
ALAIN ONCOLOGIE CONSULTING
Member of the Board of Directors
Gustave Roussy Transfert
Enno SPILLNER
Chief Financial Officer and member of the
Formycon AG **
(Independent
Executive Board
Member)**
Member of the Supervisory Board
Leon Nanodrugs
Christophe DOUAT
Chairman of the Executive Board
Medincell SA **
(Observer)
Member of the Board of Directors
CM Biomaterials BV
*Within the meaning of the Middlenext Code of corporate governance as amended in September 2021 (see Section 2.1.6.1 of the Universal Registration Document).
**Listed Company.
Corporate offices exercised in the past five years, but which have ceased to date
Members of the Executive Board
Name
Nature of corporate office
Company
Laurent LEVY
None
Bart VAN RHIJN
Member of Board of Directors
Stynt, Inc.
Member of Board of Advisors
BlocHealth, Inc.
Anne-Juliette HERMANT
None
Members of the Supervisory Board
Name
Nature of corporate office
Company
President, CEO & Member of the Board of
OrphoMed, Inc.
Directors
Gary PHILLIPS
Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
(Independent Member*)
Member of the Board of Directors
Inotek Pharmaceuticals
Member of the Board of Directors
Envisia Therapeutics
Anne-Marie GRAFFIN
Member of the Board of Directors
M2 Care
(Independent Member*)
Alain HERRERA
Managing Director
PharmaEngine Europe SARL
(Independent Member*)
(in liquidation proceedings)
Enno SPILLNER
Financial Officer Member of the Management
EVOTEC**
(Independent Member*)
Board
Christophe DOUAT
None
(Observer)
* Within the meaning of the Code of corporate governance as amended by MiddleNext in September 2017 (see section 2.1.6.1 of the Universal Registration Document).
**Listed Company.
Biographies of members of the Supervisory Board
The biographies of the members of the Supervisory Board are as follows:
GARY PHILLIPS - Chairman of the Supervisory Board (independent member)
Nationality: American
Age: 57
Corporate office term: At the end of the general meeting held to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2022
Committee Member: Member of the audit committee and the appointments and
BIOGRAPHY
Dr. Gary Phillips has served as Chairman of our supervisory board since May 2021. Dr. Phillips has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, leading commercial operations, clinical medicine, business strategy and development functions. Dr. Phillips serves as the Chief Business Officer of the Swiss oncology biotech company Anaveon AG. Before joining Anaveon in 2022, he was president and chief executive officer of OrphoMed, Inc. in the United States. Dr. Phillips previously worked with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, where he had served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer and President of their Autoimmune and Rare Diseases business. Prior to that role, he was Head of Global Health & Healthcare Industries at the World Economic Forum, served as President of Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals North America (now Indivior), and held dual roles as President, U.S. Surgical and Pharmaceuticals and Global Head of Pharmaceuticals at Bausch & Lomb. In addition, Dr. Phillips has served in executive roles at Merck Serono, Novartis, and Wyeth. Dr. Phillips earned a B.A. in Biochemistry summa cum laude from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.D. with Alpha Omega Alpha distinction from the School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Phillips maintains an active medical license and practiced as a general medicine clinician/officer in the U.S. Navy, from which he was honorably discharged as a lieutenant commander.
ANNE-MARIE GRAFFIN - Vice President of the Supervisory Board (independent member)
Nationality: French
Age: 61
Corporate office term: At the end of the general meeting held to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2023
Committee Member: Chairwoman of the appointments and compensation committee
BIOGRAPHY
Ms. Anne-Marie Graffin has served as a supervisory board member since 2013, as chairwoman of the appointments and compensation committee since 2017 and as Vice Chairwoman of the supervisory board since July 2017. She has over 20 years of experience in life sciences and pharmaceutical companies. She has served as a non-executive board member of Valneva SE (Nantes, FR - Vienna, AT) since 2013 of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (Aubagne, FR - Goëttingen, Ger) since 2015 and of Vetoquinol SA since September 2022. Ms. Graffin has expertise in both developing market access strategies and driving biotechnology companies' growth. She has been a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry since 2011, developing many initiatives within the innovation and startups fields, connecting biotech and medtech startups with major EU venture capital firms and investors. Previously, she was an executive vice president at Sanofi Pasteur MSD, a European leader in the vaccine field, and acted as a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to working at Sanofi Pasteur MSD, she worked for five years at ROC as international group manager and at URGO Laboratories as brand manager for 3 years. Ms. Graffin graduated from ESSEC Business School Paris.