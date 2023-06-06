Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nanobiotix
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NANO   FR0011341205

NANOBIOTIX

(NANO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:29 2023-06-06 am EDT
4.850 EUR   +0.21%
02:58pNanobiotix : Agenda AG 27/06/2023
PU
02:49pNanobiotix : Members of the Supervisory Board AGM 6/27/2023
PU
02:49pNanobiotix : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés (résultats annuels 2022) - Index to Consolidated Financial Statement AG 27/06/2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanobiotix : Members of the Supervisory Board AGM 6/27/2023

06/06/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADMINISTRATIVE AND MANAGEMENT BODIES

Composition of the Company's Executive and Supervisory Boards

As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Executive Board and supervisory board of the company (the "Supervisory Board") consist of:

Executive Board composition

As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Executive Board's composition is as follows:

Name

Laurent

LEVY

Bart VAN

RHIJN

Anne-

Juliette

HERMANT

Main

Corporate

role

office

in the

Company

Chairman,

Company

Executive

Officer

Board

Member of

Financial &

Executive

Administrativ

Board

e Officer

Member of

Human

Executive

Resources

Board

Officer

Main

role

outside

the

Company

None

None

None

Date of first

appointment

05/27/04

05/31/21

07/01/19

End date of

corporate office

Reappointed by the Supervisory Board on March 13, 2020, for a four-year term starting on April 28, 2020 and expiring at the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.

Appointed by the Supervisory Board on May 31, 2021, for the duration of the Executive Board's term of office, i.e. until the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.

Reappointed by the Supervisory Board on March 13, 2020, for a four-year term starting on April 28, 2020 and expiring at the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.

The professional address of Laurent Levy and Anne-Juliette Hermant is the registered office of the Company and Bart Van Rhijn's is the registered office of Nanobiotix Corp.

Supervisory Board composition

As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Supervisory Board comprises four members and one observer (censeur).

Main

Main

Corporate

role

Date of first

End date of

Name

role outside

office

in the

appointment

corporate office

the Company

Company

Nominated by the

At the end of the

Gary

Chairman

Chief Business

Supervisory Board held

shareholders' meeting held

(Independent

None

Officer of

05/25/2021, ratified by

to approve the financial

PHILLIPS

the ordinary

statements of the financial

Member*)

Anaveon AG

shareholders' meeting

year ended on December

held 06/23/2022

31, 2022

Expert

Nominated by the

At the end of the

Vice-

Supervisory Board held

shareholders' meeting held

consultant for

Anne-Marie

Chairwoman

12/18/2013, ratified by

to approve the financial

None

the

GRAFFIN

(Independent

the shareholders'

statements of the financial

pharmaceutical

Member*)

meeting held

year ended on December

industry

06/18/2014

31, 2023

Nominated by the

At the end of the

Managing

Supervisory Board held

shareholders' meeting held

Alain

Independent

12/18/2013, ratified by

to approve the financial

None

Director of

HERRERA

Member

the shareholders'

statements of the financial

AOC

meeting held

year ended on December

06/23/2013

31, 2023

At the end of the

Chief Financial

shareholders' meeting held

Enno

Independent

to approve the financial

None

Officer at

06/18/2014

SPILLNER

Member*

statements of the financial

Formycon AG

year ended on December

31, 2025

At the end of the

Chief

shareholders' meeting held

Christophe

Observer

None

Executive

06/14/2017

to approve the financial

DOUAT

Officer

statements of the financial

at Medincell

year ended on December

31, 2022

* Within the meaning of the Middlenext Code of corporate governance as amended in September 2021.

The addresses of Supervisory Board members and of the observer are as follows:

  • Gary PHILLIPS, OrphoMed Inc., 50 Francisco Street, Suite 245, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA;
  • Anne-MarieGRAFFIN: registered office of the Company;
  • Alain HERRERA, Alain Oncology Consulting (AOC), 77 rue de Vaugirard 75006 Paris, France;
  • Enno SPILLNER, registered office of the Company; and
  • Christophe DOUAT, Medincell SA, 1 rue Charles Cros, 34830 Jacou, France.

The expertise and management experience of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards stems from the various salaried and management positions they previously held.

Observers to the Supervisory Board

The shareholders' meeting may appoint observers or censors ("Observers") to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board may also appoint observers directly, subject to the ratification of the appointment by the next shareholders' meeting.

Observers are appointed for a term of 6 years, ending at the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the past financial year and held in the year during which the appointment expires. Observers may be reelected.

The Observers review any questions the Supervisory Board, its Chairman, or the Executive Board may submit to them. They attend the Supervisory Board meetings and take part in the deliberations in a strictly advisory capacity. Their absence does not impact the validity of the Supervisory Board's decisions.

The Observers are convened to Supervisory Board meetings under the same conditions as the Supervisory Board members.

Observers are bound by the same duties and obligations as the members of the Supervisory Board, including a duty of loyalty.

The Supervisory Board may compensate the Observers by deducting their compensation from the global amount of compensation allocated to the Supervisory Board members by the shareholders' meeting.

Other corporate offices

Other current corporate offices outside the Group

As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the members of the Executive Board exercise the following corporate offices outside the Group:

Other existing corporate offices

Nature of corporate office

Company or Public Institution

Laurent LEVY

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

VALBIOTIS*

Treasurer and Secretary

Slice of Media, Inc.

Bart VAN RHIJN

Venture Partner

1414 Ventures

Member of the Board of Directors

Mines-Telecom Institute

Anne-Juliette HERMANT

Member of the Scientific Council

Ecole des Ponts Paris Tech

Member of the Board of Directors

ISEP - Ecole d'ingénieurs du

numérique

*Listed Company

Members of the Supervisory Board

As of the date of the Universal Registration Document, the Supervisory Board members exercise the following corporate offices outside the Group:

Other existing corporate offices

Nature of corporate office

Company

Chief Business Officer and member of the

Anaveon AG

Gary PHILLIPS

Execuive Committee

(Independent

Member of the Board of Directors

Aldeyra Therapeutics

member)*

Member of the Board of Directors

Rheon Medical SA

Member of the Board of Directors

Zyla Life Sciences

Anne-Marie GRAFFIN

Member of the Supervisory Board

VALNEVA SE**

(Independent

Member of the Board of Directors

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA**

Member)*

Managing Director

SMAG CONSULTING

Member of the Board of Directors

VETOQUINOL SA**

Member of the Board of Directors

IDDI (Belgium)

Member of the Board of Directors

FONDATION ARCAD

Member of the Board of Directors

ISOFOL**

Member of the Board of Directors

PDC' LINE PHARMA

Alain HERRERA

Managing Director

AB BIO CONSULTING

Chief Medical Officer & Member of the Board of

(Independent

ONWARD Therapeutics SA

Directors

Member)*

President

Onward Therapeutics France SAS

Member of the Board of Directors

EMERCell

Independent Member of the Board of Directors

ERVACCINE Technologies

Managing Director

ALAIN ONCOLOGIE CONSULTING

Member of the Board of Directors

Gustave Roussy Transfert

Enno SPILLNER

Chief Financial Officer and member of the

Formycon AG **

(Independent

Executive Board

Member)**

Member of the Supervisory Board

Leon Nanodrugs

Christophe DOUAT

Chairman of the Executive Board

Medincell SA **

(Observer)

Member of the Board of Directors

CM Biomaterials BV

*Within the meaning of the Middlenext Code of corporate governance as amended in September 2021 (see Section 2.1.6.1 of the Universal Registration Document).

**Listed Company.

Corporate offices exercised in the past five years, but which have ceased to date

Members of the Executive Board

Name

Nature of corporate office

Company

Laurent LEVY

None

Bart VAN RHIJN

Member of Board of Directors

Stynt, Inc.

Member of Board of Advisors

BlocHealth, Inc.

Anne-Juliette HERMANT

None

Members of the Supervisory Board

Name

Nature of corporate office

Company

President, CEO & Member of the Board of

OrphoMed, Inc.

Directors

Gary PHILLIPS

Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

(Independent Member*)

Member of the Board of Directors

Inotek Pharmaceuticals

Member of the Board of Directors

Envisia Therapeutics

Anne-Marie GRAFFIN

Member of the Board of Directors

M2 Care

(Independent Member*)

Alain HERRERA

Managing Director

PharmaEngine Europe SARL

(Independent Member*)

(in liquidation proceedings)

Enno SPILLNER

Financial Officer Member of the Management

EVOTEC**

(Independent Member*)

Board

Christophe DOUAT

None

(Observer)

* Within the meaning of the Code of corporate governance as amended by MiddleNext in September 2017 (see section 2.1.6.1 of the Universal Registration Document).

**Listed Company.

Biographies of members of the Supervisory Board

The biographies of the members of the Supervisory Board are as follows:

GARY PHILLIPS - Chairman of the Supervisory Board (independent member)

Nationality: American

Age: 57

Corporate office term: At the end of the general meeting held to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2022

Committee Member: Member of the audit committee and the appointments and

BIOGRAPHY

Dr. Gary Phillips has served as Chairman of our supervisory board since May 2021. Dr. Phillips has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, leading commercial operations, clinical medicine, business strategy and development functions. Dr. Phillips serves as the Chief Business Officer of the Swiss oncology biotech company Anaveon AG. Before joining Anaveon in 2022, he was president and chief executive officer of OrphoMed, Inc. in the United States. Dr. Phillips previously worked with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, where he had served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer and President of their Autoimmune and Rare Diseases business. Prior to that role, he was Head of Global Health & Healthcare Industries at the World Economic Forum, served as President of Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals North America (now Indivior), and held dual roles as President, U.S. Surgical and Pharmaceuticals and Global Head of Pharmaceuticals at Bausch & Lomb. In addition, Dr. Phillips has served in executive roles at Merck Serono, Novartis, and Wyeth. Dr. Phillips earned a B.A. in Biochemistry summa cum laude from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.D. with Alpha Omega Alpha distinction from the School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Phillips maintains an active medical license and practiced as a general medicine clinician/officer in the U.S. Navy, from which he was honorably discharged as a lieutenant commander.

ANNE-MARIE GRAFFIN - Vice President of the Supervisory Board (independent member)

Nationality: French

Age: 61

Corporate office term: At the end of the general meeting held to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2023

Committee Member: Chairwoman of the appointments and compensation committee

BIOGRAPHY

Ms. Anne-Marie Graffin has served as a supervisory board member since 2013, as chairwoman of the appointments and compensation committee since 2017 and as Vice Chairwoman of the supervisory board since July 2017. She has over 20 years of experience in life sciences and pharmaceutical companies. She has served as a non-executive board member of Valneva SE (Nantes, FR - Vienna, AT) since 2013 of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (Aubagne, FR - Goëttingen, Ger) since 2015 and of Vetoquinol SA since September 2022. Ms. Graffin has expertise in both developing market access strategies and driving biotechnology companies' growth. She has been a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry since 2011, developing many initiatives within the innovation and startups fields, connecting biotech and medtech startups with major EU venture capital firms and investors. Previously, she was an executive vice president at Sanofi Pasteur MSD, a European leader in the vaccine field, and acted as a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to working at Sanofi Pasteur MSD, she worked for five years at ROC as international group manager and at URGO Laboratories as brand manager for 3 years. Ms. Graffin graduated from ESSEC Business School Paris.

5

Disclaimer

Nanobiotix SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 18:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NANOBIOTIX
02:58pNanobiotix : Agenda AG 27/06/2023
PU
02:49pNanobiotix : Members of the Supervisory Board AGM 6/27/2023
PU
02:49pNanobiotix : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés (résultats an..
PU
02:35pNanobiotix : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés (résultats an..
PU
02:35pNanobiotix : Agenda AGM 6/27/2023
PU
05/18Global markets live: Burberry, Cisco, Walmart, Alibaba, Charles Schw..
MS
05/17NANOBIOTIX Provides First Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Update
GL
05/17NANOBIOTIX Provides First Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Update
AQ
05/16Top Premarket Gainers
MT
05/05Health Care Up on Drug Development Hopes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NANOBIOTIX
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3,57 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
Net income 2023 -51,3 M -54,8 M -54,8 M
Net Debt 2023 69,2 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 169 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2023 66,8x
EV / Sales 2024 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart NANOBIOTIX
Duration : Period :
Nanobiotix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOBIOTIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,84 €
Average target price 19,03 €
Spread / Average Target 293%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Lévy Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Bart van Rhijn Chief Financial Officer
Gary M. Phillips Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margaret Galluzzi Vice President & Head-Global Clinical Operations
Leonard A. Farber Chief Clinical & Medical Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOBIOTIX33.70%181
MODERNA, INC.-28.24%49 138
LONZA GROUP AG27.35%47 297
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.26%37 854
SEAGEN INC.51.89%36 599
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.51%23 946
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer