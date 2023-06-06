Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Nanobiotix
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NANO   FR0011341205

NANOBIOTIX

(NANO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:29 2023-06-06 am EDT
4.850 EUR   +0.21%
02:58pNanobiotix : Agenda AG 27/06/2023
PU
02:49pNanobiotix : Members of the Supervisory Board AGM 6/27/2023
PU
02:49pNanobiotix : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés (résultats annuels 2022) - Index to Consolidated Financial Statement AG 27/06/2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanobiotix : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés (résultats annuels 2022) - Index to Consolidated Financial Statement AGM 6/27/2023

06/06/2023 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020:

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - PCAOB ID:1704 Statements of Consolidated Financial Position as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 Statements of Consolidated Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020

Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Loss for the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020

Statements of Consolidated Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020

Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020

Notes to the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022,2021 and 2020, and for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020

Page

F-1

F-2

F-3

F-4

F-5

F-6

F-7

Auditor Name: Ernst & Young et Autres

Auditor Location: Courbevoie, France

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION

(Amounts in thousands of euros)

As of December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

5

1

4

Property, plant and equipment

6

7,120

8,186

Non-current financial assets

7

291

519

Total non-current assets

7,412

8,709

Current assets

Trade receivables

8.1

101

-

Other current assets

8.2

10,868

9,139

Cash and cash equivalents

9

41,388

83,921

Total current assets

52,358

93,060

TOTAL ASSETS

59,769

101,769

As of December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

10.1

1,046

1,045

Premiums related to share capital

10.1

255,760

255,767

Accumulated other comprehensive income

700

643

Treasury shares

(228)

(202)

Reserve

(227,282)

(183,459)

Net loss for the period

(57,041)

(47,003)

Total shareholders' equity

(27,045)

26,790

Non-current liabilities

Non-current provisions

11.2

270

318

Non-current financial liabilities

12

48,608

37,816

Total non-current liabilities

48,878

38,134

Current liabilities

Current provisions

11.1

327

110

Current financial liabilities

12

4,560

8,204

Trade payables and other payables

13.1

9,621

6,482

Other current liabilities

13.2

6,855

5,277

Deferred income

13.3

55

254

Current contract liabilities

13.3

16,518

16,518

Total current liabilities

37,936

36,845

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

59,769

101,769

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these audited consolidated financial statements.

F-2

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of euros, except per share numbers)

For the year ended December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

2020

Revenues and other income

Revenues

15

-

10

50

Other income

15

4,776

2,637

2,462

Total revenues and other income

4,776

2,647

2,512

Research and development expenses

16.1

(32,636)

(30,378)

(24,330)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16.2

(17,857)

(19,434)

(14,611)

Other operating income and expenses

16.5

(985)

(5,414)

-

Total operating expenses

(51,478)

(55,226)

(38,941)

Operating income (loss)

(46,702)

(52,579)

(36,428)

Financial income

18

3,533

6,360

201

Financial expenses

18

(13,863)

(780)

2,646

Financial income (loss)

(10,329)

5,580

2,847

Income tax

19

(10)

(5)

(9)

Net loss for the period

(57,041)

(47,003)

(33,590)

Basic loss per share (euros/share)

21

(1.64)

(1.35)

(1.38)

Diluted loss per share (euros/share)

21

(1.64)

(1.35)

(1.38)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these audited consolidated financial statements.

F-3

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Amounts in thousands of euros)

Net income (loss) for the period

Actuarial gains and losses on retirement benefit obligations (IAS 19)

Tax impact

Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified subsequently to income (loss)

Currency translation adjustment

Tax impact

Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

For the year ended December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

2020

(57,041)

(47,003)

(33,590)

11.1

126

182

(4)

-

-

-

126

182

(4)

(68)

(94)

125

-

-

-

(68)

(94)

125

(56,983)

(46,915)

(33,469)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these audited consolidated financial statements.

F-4

Disclaimer

Nanobiotix SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 18:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NANOBIOTIX
02:58pNanobiotix : Agenda AG 27/06/2023
PU
02:49pNanobiotix : Members of the Supervisory Board AGM 6/27/2023
PU
02:49pNanobiotix : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés (résultats an..
PU
02:35pNanobiotix : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés (résultats an..
PU
02:35pNanobiotix : Agenda AGM 6/27/2023
PU
05/18Global markets live: Burberry, Cisco, Walmart, Alibaba, Charles Schw..
MS
05/17NANOBIOTIX Provides First Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Update
GL
05/17NANOBIOTIX Provides First Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Update
AQ
05/16Top Premarket Gainers
MT
05/05Health Care Up on Drug Development Hopes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NANOBIOTIX
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3,57 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
Net income 2023 -51,3 M -54,8 M -54,8 M
Net Debt 2023 69,2 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,45x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 169 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2023 66,8x
EV / Sales 2024 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart NANOBIOTIX
Duration : Period :
Nanobiotix Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOBIOTIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,84 €
Average target price 19,03 €
Spread / Average Target 293%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Lévy Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Bart van Rhijn Chief Financial Officer
Gary M. Phillips Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margaret Galluzzi Vice President & Head-Global Clinical Operations
Leonard A. Farber Chief Clinical & Medical Affairs Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOBIOTIX33.70%181
MODERNA, INC.-28.24%49 138
LONZA GROUP AG27.35%47 297
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.26%37 854
SEAGEN INC.51.89%36 599
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.51%23 946
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer