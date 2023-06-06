Nanobiotix : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés (résultats annuels 2022) - Index to Consolidated Financial Statement AG 27/06/2023
06/06/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020:
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - PCAOB ID:1704Statements of Consolidated Financial Position as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 Statements of Consolidated Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Loss for the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
Statements of Consolidated Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
Notes to the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022,2021 and 2020, and for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
Page
F-1
F-2
F-3
F-4
F-5
F-6
F-7
Auditor Name: Ernst & Young et Autres
Auditor Location: Courbevoie, France
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION
(Amounts in thousands of euros)
As of December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
5
1
4
Property, plant and equipment
6
7,120
8,186
Non-current financial assets
7
291
519
Total non-current assets
7,412
8,709
Current assets
Trade receivables
8.1
101
-
Other current assets
8.2
10,868
9,139
Cash and cash equivalents
9
41,388
83,921
Total current assets
52,358
93,060
TOTAL ASSETS
59,769
101,769
As of December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
10.1
1,046
1,045
Premiums related to share capital
10.1
255,760
255,767
Accumulated other comprehensive income
700
643
Treasury shares
(228)
(202)
Reserve
(227,282)
(183,459)
Net loss for the period
(57,041)
(47,003)
Total shareholders' equity
(27,045)
26,790
Non-current liabilities
Non-current provisions
11.2
270
318
Non-current financial liabilities
12
48,608
37,816
Total non-current liabilities
48,878
38,134
Current liabilities
Current provisions
11.1
327
110
Current financial liabilities
12
4,560
8,204
Trade payables and other payables
13.1
9,621
6,482
Other current liabilities
13.2
6,855
5,277
Deferred income
13.3
55
254
Current contract liabilities
13.3
16,518
16,518
Total current liabilities
37,936
36,845
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
59,769
101,769
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these audited consolidated financial statements.
F-2
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of euros, except per share numbers)
For the year ended December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
2020
Revenues and other income
Revenues
15
-
10
50
Other income
15
4,776
2,637
2,462
Total revenues and other income
4,776
2,647
2,512
Research and development expenses
16.1
(32,636)
(30,378)
(24,330)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16.2
(17,857)
(19,434)
(14,611)
Other operating income and expenses
16.5
(985)
(5,414)
-
Total operating expenses
(51,478)
(55,226)
(38,941)
Operating income (loss)
(46,702)
(52,579)
(36,428)
Financial income
18
3,533
6,360
201
Financial expenses
18
(13,863)
(780)
2,646
Financial income (loss)
(10,329)
5,580
2,847
Income tax
19
(10)
(5)
(9)
Net loss for the period
(57,041)
(47,003)
(33,590)
Basic loss per share (euros/share)
21
(1.64)
(1.35)
(1.38)
Diluted loss per share (euros/share)
21
(1.64)
(1.35)
(1.38)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these audited consolidated financial statements.
F-3
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Amounts in thousands of euros)
Net income (loss) for the period
Actuarial gains and losses on retirement benefit obligations (IAS 19)
Tax impact
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified subsequently to income (loss)
Currency translation adjustment
Tax impact
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
For the year ended December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
2020
(57,041)
(47,003)
(33,590)
11.1
126
182
(4)
-
-
-
126
182
(4)
(68)
(94)
125
-
-
-
(68)
(94)
125
(56,983)
(46,915)
(33,469)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these audited consolidated financial statements.