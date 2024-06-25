NANOBIOTIX : Stifel initiates buy coverage

Stifel initiates coverage of Nanobiotix with a 'buy' recommendation and a target price of €16, implying a potential upside of 304% for the biotech company's shares.



NBTXR3, Nanobiotix's most advanced asset, is an innovative radioenhancer designed to improve the efficacy of radiotherapy by amplifying the radiation dose intra-tumor, triggering both local and systemic responses", he explains.



The broker also points out that the company is already planning to explore all facets of nanoparticles across all therapeutic areas, as illustrated by the launch of the Curadigm platform in 2019 and the recent unveiling of Oocuity.



