PRESS RELEASE

NANOBIOTIX ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 REVENUE

Paris, France; Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA); October 23, 2020 - NANOBIOTIX(Euronext : NANO - ISIN : FR0011341205 - the ''Company''), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced its unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2020 (unaudited)

In K€ 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 3Q 2019 Revenue 14.7 13.4 23.5 11.1 Of which licenses - - - - Of which services 14.7 13.4 23.5 11.1

Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30th, 2020 (unaudited)

In K€ Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenue 51.6 48.2 Of which licenses - - Of which services 51.6 48.2

Activity and Results

Nanobiotix's total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to €14.7K. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to €51.6K.

Most of the revenue generated by the Company during this period resulted from the cross-charge to its partner, PharmaEngine, of shared external contract research organization costs pursuant to the license and collaboration agreement.

The amount of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 is €42.4M.1 The Company believes that this cash position should ensure its business continuity for at least 12 more months.

In July 2020, Nanobiotix successfully raised €18.8M in net proceeds through a placement of ordinary shares with US and European investors. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the reserved offering to prepare and initiate its global phase III pivotal trial in head and neck cancer and complete the phase I dose escalation trial evaluating the safety and feasibility of NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy in combination the immune checkpoint inhibitors.

1 Excluding the potential reimbursement of any outstanding financial debt.