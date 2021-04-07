Nanobiotix : Document d'enregistrement universel 2020

This universal registration document has been filed on April 7, 2021 with the French Financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF), as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said Regulation
The universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, its summary and amendment(s). The entity then formed is then approved by the AMF in accordance with the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
Copies of the universal registration document are available at no cost at the registered office of Nanobiotix, 60, rue de Wattignies, 75012 Paris - France. The universal registration document is also available on the web site of Nanobiotix (www.nanobiotix.com) and on the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org).
For more than 18 years, Nanobiotix, one of the pioneers and leaders in physics-based treatment solutions, has developed new approaches to the treatment of cancer with the aim of expanding therapeutic possibilities and significantly improving outcomes for millions of patients.
Nanobiotix has developed an innovative approach, which differs from the conventional approaches of pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies: a new way of treating patients through nanophysics applied to the heart of the cell. The Company remains focused on the development of its leading, fully patented product candidate NBTXR3. The goal of Nanobiotix product candidates is to improve outcomes for patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the dose within tumor cells without increasing the dose in surrounding healthy tissues.
Nanobiotix develops first-in-class product candidates with the goal of providing maximum benefit with minimum change in medical practice, thereby limiting the burden to the healthcare system and seamlessly integrating into global standards of care.
NOTES
Definitions
In the Universal Registration Document, and unless otherwise stated:
The terms "Company" or "Nanobiotix" refer to Nanobiotix, headquartered at 60, rue de Wattignies, 75012 Paris, registered in the Paris Trade and Corporate Register under number 447 521 600;
The term "Group" refers to the group of companies formed by the Company and its subsidiaries;
The term "we" refers to the Company or the Group, as appropriate.
A glossary defining certain terms used in the Universal Registration Document can be found in Section 6.6 of the Universal Registration Document.
The Universal Registration Document includes, among other things, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting standards applicable in France for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as a set of consolidated financial statements for the same year in accordance with IFRS accounting standards adopted by the European Union.
In accordance with Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, the following information is incorporated by reference in the Universal Registration Document:
the consolidated financial statements and the related statutory auditors' report, as well as the management report for the year ended December 31, 2019, included in the 2019 universal registration document approved by the AMF on May 12, 2020, under number R.20-010, and
the consolidated financial statements and the related statutory auditors' report, as well as the management report for the year ended December 31, 2018, included in the 2018 reference document (document de reference) filed with the AMF on April 30, 2019, under number R.19-018.
The 2018 registration document and the 2019 universal registration document, as amended, are available on the Company's website.
Disclaimer
Market and competition information
The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular in Section 1.3 "Description of activities," information relating to the Group's markets and its competitive position. This information comes in particular from studies carried out by external sources. Publicly available information, which the Company considers reliable, has not been verified by an independent expert, and the Company cannot guarantee that a third party using different
methods to collect, analyze or calculate data on these markets would achieve the same results.
Forward-looking information
The Universal Registration Document contains information on the Group's prospects and development strategy. These indications are sometimes identified by the use of the future, conditional or forward-looking terms such as "consider," "anticipate", "think," "aim," "expect," "intend," "must," "ambition," "estimate," "believe," "wish," "may" or, as the case may be, the negative form of those same terms, or any other similar variation or terminology. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as guarantees that the stated facts and data will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered to be reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive or regulatory environment. This information is mentioned in various chapters of the Universal Registration Document and contains data on the Group's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market in which it operates, its strategy, growth, results, financial position, cash flow and forecasts. The forward-looking information mentioned in the Universal Registration Document is given only as of the date of the Universal Registration Document. The Group operates in a competitive and ever-changing environment. It therefore cannot anticipate any risks, uncertainties or other factors that could affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could have significantly different results from those mentioned in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.
Risk factors
Investors are encouraged to carefully read the risk factors described in Section 1.5 "Risk Factors" in the Universal Registration Document before making any investment decision. The realization of some or all of these risks could have a significant adverse effect on the Group's business, financial situation, results or future prospects. In addition, other risks, not yet identified or considered insignificant by the Company as of the date of the Universal Registration Document, could also have a significant adverse effect.
