Nanobiotix : Rapport sur les conventions réglementées - AGM 2021

Nanobiotix

Annual General Meeting held to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020

Statutory auditors' report on related party agreements

To the Annual General Meeting of Nanobiotix,

In our capacity as statutory auditors of your Company, we hereby present to you our report on related party agreements.

We are required to inform you, on the basis of the information provided to us, of the terms and conditions of those agreements indicated to us, or that we may have identified in the performance of our engagement, as well as the reasons justifying why they benefit the Company. We are not required to give our opinion as to whether they are beneficial or appropriate or to ascertain the existence of other agreements. It is your responsibility, in accordance with Article R. 225-58 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), to assess the relevance of these agreements prior to their approval.

We are also required, where applicable, to inform you in accordance with Article R. 225-58 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) of the continuation of the implementation, during the year ended December 31, 2020, of the agreements previously approved by the Annual General Meeting.

We performed those procedures which we deemed necessary in compliance with professional guidance issued by the French Institute of Statutory Auditors (Compagnie nationale des commissaires aux comptes) relating to this type of engagement. These procedures consisted in verifying the consistency of the information provided to us with the relevant source documents.

Agreements submitted for approval to the Annual General Meeting

We hereby inform you that we have not been notified of any agreements authorized and concluded during the year ended December 31, 2020, to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval in accordance with Article R. 225-58 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce).