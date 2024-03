898,352 Ordinary Shares of NANOCMS Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-MAR-2024.

898,352 Ordinary Shares of NANOCMS Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-MAR-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 1102 days starting from 4-MAR-2021 to 10-MAR-2024.



Details:

An aggregate of 898,352 shares will be locked-in for a period of 3 years after the listing date, 549,577 shares for 1 year after the listing date, 517,888 shares for 1 month after the listing date, and 279,500 shares for 6 months after the listing date.