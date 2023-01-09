Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Nanoco Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NANO   GB00B01JLR99

NANOCO GROUP PLC

(NANO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:19 2023-01-09 am EST
42.01 GBX   -24.71%
06:33aSterling Seen Extending Gains Vs Dollar
DJ
06:14aNanoco plunges as Samsung settlement seen at lower end of expectations
AN
06:08aBridgepoint's Hobbycraft boosts TheWorks
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nanoco plunges as Samsung settlement seen at lower end of expectations

01/09/2023 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Nanoco Group PLC shares dropped on Monday, after it warned that its settlement with Samsung Electronics Co is expected to be "towards the lower end of the range of expectations".

Shares in Nanoco were down 24% to 42.26 pence each in London on Monday morning. Shares in Samsung closed up 2.9% to KRW60,700.00 in Seoul.

Manchester, England-based Nanoco, a quantum dots manufacturer, initially launched a US patent infringement lawsuit against the South Korean-based electronics company in December, alongside lawsuits in Germany and China.

Nanoco claimed Samsung infringed on its unique synthesis and resin capabilities for quantum dots. Quantum dot technology is used on Samsung quantum light-emitting diode televisions.

On Friday, a term sheet for a no-fault settlement was agreed between the two parties, with both parties jointly requesting a stay of the trial, scheduled to commence on Friday, to allow the terms of a binding agreement to be finalised. Both parties had 30 days to agree on these terms.

On Monday, Nanoco said: "The settlement process requires further negotiations and continues to operate within the control of the US judicial system, and hence the outcome of the litigation, its settlement, and timing are not wholly within the control of the parties."

As a result, the value and terms of any final agreement are not yet certain.

However, Nanoco warned that the gross settlement value should be expected to be "towards the lower end of the range of expectations" for a successful jury trial outcome.

Also, based on historical precedent, the company expects any final agreement to be a one-off payment, with no forward royalties, for the full and final settlement of all current and future patent litigation between the companies.

Nanoco expects to issue a further update upon completion of the final binding agreement within the next 30 days.

Non-Executive Chair Christopher Richards said: "The board, having taken extensive advice from its advisers in the case, has concluded that the draft settlement offer provides a reasonable and immediate fair value for the litigation. The draft settlement accounts for both the potential downside risks of a jury trial, followed by what would likely be very protracted appeal processes, as well as the considerable adverse impact of further litigation costs and funding, and on the time value of money in a rising interest rate environment."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NANOCO GROUP PLC -24.66% 42.01 Delayed Quote.28.57%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.37% 59000 End-of-day quote.6.69%
All news about NANOCO GROUP PLC
06:33aSterling Seen Extending Gains Vs Dollar
DJ
06:14aNanoco plunges as Samsung settlement seen at lower end of expectations
AN
06:08aBridgepoint's Hobbycraft boosts TheWorks
AN
04:26aFTSE 100 Rises as Oil, Miners Gain; Vodafone Drops
DJ
03:54aFTSE 100 hits near four-and-a-half year high
AN
03:54aAstraZeneca's CinCor Acquisition Looks a Good Fit
DJ
03:42aNanoco Expects Settlement Value in Samsung Patent Dispute at Lower End of Forecast Rang..
MT
03:08aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia Trading
DJ
01/06FTSE 100 Closes at 7699 Points Lifted by Miners, Returns to Prepandemic Levels
DJ
01/06Stocks climb after "goldilocks" US data
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2,90 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net income 2023 -3,70 M -4,46 M -4,46 M
Net cash 2023 1,10 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2023 -48,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 180 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2023 61,7x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart NANOCO GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Nanoco Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NANOCO GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,56
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Thomas Tenner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liam Gray Group Financial Controller
Christopher Gareth Joseph Richards Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Leroy Pickett Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Alison Margaret Fielding Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOCO GROUP PLC28.57%217
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED2.23%387 860
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.68%365 680
BROADCOM INC.5.24%245 897
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.02%158 970
QUALCOMM, INC.4.91%129 296