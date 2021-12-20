Change - Announcement of Appointment::Appointment of Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

Issuer/ ManagerNANOFILM TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITEDSecuritiesNANOFILM TECHNOLOGIES INTL LTD - SGXE61652363 - MZH

Stapled SecurityNo

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of AppointmentDate &Time of Broadcast 20-Dec-2021 19:30:00Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleAppointment of Chief Commercial and Strategy OfficerAnnouncement ReferenceSG211220OTHRNVFKSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Lim Kian Onn DesignationChief Financial OfficerDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Appointment of Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer of Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (the "Company" or "NTI") with effect from 1 January 2022.



Date Of Appointment01/01/2022Name Of PersonGian Yi HsenAge45Country Of Principal ResidenceSingaporeThe Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)The Nominating Committee has recommended, and the Board has approved, the appointment of Mr Gian as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer after reviewing Mr Gian's extensive experience in global strategic investment promotion, industry development, technology solutions identification and incubation as well as enterprise transformation over a span of 20 years.Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibilityExecutive. The primary areas of responsibility are to oversee the Group's key commercial activities including global business development, commercial strategy and inorganic growth.Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)Chief Commercial and Strategy OfficerProfessional qualificationsBachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Tokyo (2001)

EDB - Glaxo Scholarship (1995)Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiariesNone Conflict of interests (including any competing business)No Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 yearsJune 2021 to present: Deputy Chief Executive Officer/ Strategy & Planning of NTI

May 2021 to June 2021: Vice President, Strategy & Planning of NTI

2018 to May 2021: Senior Vice President, Head of Conglomerate of Economic Development Board of Singapore (EDB)

2018: Executive Director of Cleantech & Cities, Infrastructure & Industrial Solutions of EDB

2015 to 2018: Regional President of Americas of EDB

2010 to 2015: Director of Industry Identification & Incubation of EDB

2013 to 2015: Chief Information Officer of EDB

2005 to 2010: Regional Director, Japan and Korea of EDB

2001 to 2005: Infocomm and Media Division of EDBUndertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6))YesShareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?YesShareholding Details11,000 ordinary shares in the capital of Nanofilm Technologies International Limited# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).Past (for the last 5 years)NonePresent1. Miller Technologies Pte. Ltd.

2. Nanofilm Advanced Materials Pte. Ltd.

3. Wizture Holdings Pte. Ltd.

4. Nanofab Technologies Pte. Ltd.

5. Nanofilm Vacuum Coating (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

6. Nanofilm Renewable Energy Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

7. Yizheng Nahuan Technologies Co., Ltd

8. Nanofilm Technologies Japan Limited

9. Nanofab Japan Co Ltd(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner?No(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency?No(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him?No(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose?No(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach?No(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part?No(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust?No(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust?No(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?No(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; orNo(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?No(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?NoAny prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange?NoIf no, please state if the director has attended or will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the ExchangeNot ApplicablePlease provide details of relevant experience and the nominating committee's reasons for not requiring the director to undergo training as prescribed by the Exchange (if applicable)Not Applicable

