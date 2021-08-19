Log in
    MZH   SGXE61652363

NANOFILM TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(MZH)
  Report
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share Options Pursuant to Nanofilm Employee Share Option Scheme

08/19/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
NANOFILM TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 199902564C) (Incorporated in Singapore on 13 May 1999)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS PURSUANT TO THE NANOFILM EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

The Board of Directors of Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (the "Company") refers to the section entitled "Appendix F - Rules of the Nanofilm Employee Share Option Scheme" of the Company's prospectus dated 23 October 2020 (the "Prospectus"), which sets out the details of the rules and administration of the Company's Employee Share Option Scheme ("ESOS")

Pursuant to Rule 704(29) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Directors wish to announce that the Company has on 19 August 2021 granted a total of 880,000 share options (the "Options") to certain eligible participants and an independent director of the Company (the "Grantees") under the ESOS. Subject to the acceptance of the Grantees, the Options will entitle the Grantees to subscribe for a total of 880,000 new shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share", and collectively, the "Shares").

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms in the following table shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Rules of the ESOS.

Date of Grant

19 August 2021

Acquisition Price of Options granted

S$4.1185, being the Market Price.1

Total number of Options granted (including Options

880,000

granted to Independent Director)

Number of Options granted to each Director and

Independent Director, Wan Kum Tho - 50,000

Controlling Shareholder (and each of their

Non-executive Director, James Rowan - 50,000

Associates), if any

Executive Director, Gary Hock Hock Yong - 50,000

Market price of Shares on the Date of Grant

S$3.9854 (volume-weighted average)

S$3.960 (closing price)

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited are the Joint Issue Managers for the Offering. Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd., Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited are the Joint Global Coordinators for the Offering. Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd., CLSA Singapore Pte Ltd, Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Underwriters for the Offering. The Joint Issue Managers, the Joint Global Coordinators and the Joint Bookrunners and Underwriters assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

1

Validity and Exercise Period of the Options granted

The Options are valid for a period of 5 years (including

the respective vesting periods) from the Date of Grant

and are exercisable as follows:

-

25%

of the Options are exercisable with effect

from the first anniversary of the Date of Grant

-

25%

of the Options are exercisable with effect

from the second anniversary of the Date of Grant

-

25%

of the Options are exercisable with effect

from the third anniversary of the Date of Grant

-

25%

of the Options are exercisable with effect

from the fourth anniversary of the Date of Grant

Note:

  1. "Market Price" is defined in the Rules of the ESOS to mean a price determined by the Committee to be equal to the volume-weighted average price for the Shares on the Singapore Exchange over the three consecutive Trading Days immediately preceding the Date of Grant of that Option, as determined by the Committee by reference to the daily official list or any other publication published by the Singapore Exchange

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

NANOFILM TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Kay Lim Kian Onn

Chief Financial Officer

19 August 2021

2

Disclaimer

Nanofilm Technologies International Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 279 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2021 67,9 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net cash 2021 169 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,6x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 2 612 M 1 915 M 1 914 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,75x
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 468
Free-Float 32,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,96 SGD
Average target price 4,63 SGD
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Managers and Directors
Xu Shi Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kian Onn Lim Chief Financial Officer
Lars Ralf Rainer Lieberwirth Chief Technology Officer
Chong Ho Tan Chief Operating Officer
James Rowan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANOFILM TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-10.00%1 922
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.71%99 029
AIR LIQUIDE12.34%83 303
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.51%53 090
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.75.55%35 068
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.2.57%33 596