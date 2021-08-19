Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Grant of Share Options Pursuant to Nanofilm Employee Share Option Scheme

NANOFILM TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 199902564C) (Incorporated in Singapore on 13 May 1999)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS PURSUANT TO THE NANOFILM EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

The Board of Directors of Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (the "Company") refers to the section entitled "Appendix F - Rules of the Nanofilm Employee Share Option Scheme" of the Company's prospectus dated 23 October 2020 (the "Prospectus"), which sets out the details of the rules and administration of the Company's Employee Share Option Scheme ("ESOS")

Pursuant to Rule 704(29) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Directors wish to announce that the Company has on 19 August 2021 granted a total of 880,000 share options (the "Options") to certain eligible participants and an independent director of the Company (the "Grantees") under the ESOS. Subject to the acceptance of the Grantees, the Options will entitle the Grantees to subscribe for a total of 880,000 new shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share", and collectively, the "Shares").

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms in the following table shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Rules of the ESOS.

Date of Grant 19 August 2021 Acquisition Price of Options granted S$4.1185, being the Market Price.1 Total number of Options granted (including Options 880,000 granted to Independent Director) Number of Options granted to each Director and Independent Director, Wan Kum Tho - 50,000 Controlling Shareholder (and each of their Non-executive Director, James Rowan - 50,000 Associates), if any Executive Director, Gary Hock Hock Yong - 50,000 Market price of Shares on the Date of Grant S$3.9854 (volume-weighted average) S$3.960 (closing price)

