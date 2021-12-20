General Announcement::Sustainability Report 2020 & Business Update 4Q 2021

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited are the Joint Issue Managers for the initial public offering of shares in, and listing of, the Company on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST on 30 October 2020.

Currently, Nanofilm owns more than 70 patents and trademarks, not including over 20 applications which are pending. The Group has over 270 employees worldwide who are engaged in R&D and engineering and it has achieved a daily turn-around of high volume, high mix parts capacity of over 5 million.

Listed on the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 30 October 2020, Nanofilm is a constituent of the FTSE ST China Index, FTSE ST Large & Mid Cap Index, FTSE ST Mid Cap Index and MSCI World Small Cap Index.

Nanofilm offers surface solutions based on vacuum deposition, including using our patented Filtered Cathodic Vacuum Arc ("FCVA") technology. Nanofilm's nanotechnology-based solutions are utilised in a wide range of industries such as computer, communications and consumer electronics ("3C"), automotive, precision engineering, printing and imaging, and new energy.

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited ("Nanofilm" or the "Company"), together with our subsidiaries (the "Group") is a leading provider of nanotechnology solutions, leveraging on our proprietary technologies and core competencies in research & development ("R&D"), engineering and production, to provide technology-based solutions across a wide range of industries. Nanofilm's solutions serve as key catalysts, enabling our customers to achieve high value-add advancements in their end-products in an environmentally sustainable manner.

OUR BUSINESS

Nanofilm is a global leading technology solutions provider with strong innovation DNA. Innovation has been ingrained since 1999 as a high-tech spinoff from Nanyang Technological University ("NTU"), focused on advanced material science and nanotechnology. In the beginning, with virtually no market positioning and limited capital, our Group succeeded where many thought we could not when we successfully competed against technology giants from America, Europe and Japan, whose customers were accustomed to proven conventional technologies.

Against all odds, we overcame numerous fate-defining challenges and went on to revolutionise the industry by redrawing material science boundaries, exceeding all expectations.

Our business model has been constantly evolving in accordance with our strategy, and it is designed and crafted for business excellence.

BUSINESS UNIT #1: ADVANCED MATERIALS

Provides advanced materials through surface solution services based on our proprietary vacuum coating technologies and processes. Our surface solution services involve the use of our FCVA and FCVA-hybrid with physical vapour deposition ("PVD") coating equipment to deposit our proprietary advanced materials on key components and parts of the global supply chain, enabling our customers to achieve their desired functional and/or decorative requirements for their end- products.

BUSINESS UNIT #2: NANOFABRICATION

Manufacturer and supplier of nanoproducts, which are used by our customers as components for the smooth functioning and performance of certain parts of their end-products, due to their nanoscale and/or nanofeatures. We utilise our nanofabrication technology and software to fabricate nanoproducts which are designed to fit the specific size and shape requirements specified by our customers as well as to provide the required functional properties to their end- products.

BUSINESS UNIT #3: INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT

Manufactures and sells turnkey equipment systems ranging from coating equipment to auxiliary equipment, such as cleaning lines to automation systems, which are installed at our customers' production lines. We provide our customers with not just the physical equipment, but also customised operating software for our systems and training, as well as spare-parts, customer service and other forms of after-sales support.

NANOFILM'S TECHNOLOGY-BASED SOLUTIONS ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF OUR DAILY LIVES

Today, our technology-based solutions are utilised in a wide range of industries such as 3C, automotive, precision engineering, and printing and imaging. Our products and services are integral to the smooth functioning of many technologies and tools which are essential to our modern daily lives.