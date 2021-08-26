Nanoform Finland Oyj : Interim Report for January-June 2021 – Report

To have in place 35 operating production lines, of which 7 to 14 are expected to be GMP compliant (40% increase from the previous target of 25 operat- ing lines of which

To nanoform annually at least 70 new active phar- maceutical ingredients, or 'APIs' (40% increase from the previous target of at least 50 new APIs annually)

In May, a Proof of Concept contract was signed with a new client, a US Biotech company.

In May, Nanoform and Celanese Corporation, a global specialty materials company, announced plans to explore the synergies between their respective technol- ogies in the field of

In May, Nanoform and a US listed metabolic pharma- ceuticals company signed a collaboration agreement.

In May, Nanoform announced the completion and final results of its clinical study. The primary, secondary and optional exploratory objectives of the study were all met. The results showed that Nanoform's CESS

The raised midterm business targets were a consequence of several factors: the additional market opportunity foreseen for Nanoform's new biologics tech- nology, the significant interest in Nanoform's service offering shown by the global pharma market, and the fact that both the number of companies developing novel drugs and the total number of APIs in the global pipeline continue to grow rapidly.

In June, a letter of intent was signed with a European headquartered international company for the develop- ment, manufacturing, and commercialization of a by nanoforming improved version of a current blockbuster drug. The expected improvements will be focused on patient convenience. Nanoform has already started a Proof of Concept study on the asset, paid for by the partner, and are simultaneously in discussions for the execution of the definitive agreement for the further co-development and GMP manufacturing. The execu- tion of the definitive agreement is dependent on the outcome of the PoC study and agreement on customary contractual terms with the partner.

Significant events after H1/2021

In July, a Proof of Concept contract was signed with a new global major pharma customer.

In July, a Master Services Agreement was signed with Boehringer Ingelheim. Proof of Concept studies may now be performed to assess the added value Nano- form's CESS ® technology can deliver to Boehringer Ingelheim's drug development projects.

