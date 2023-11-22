Nanoform
Management
Presentation
Q3 2023 Interim Report
November 22th, 2023
Disclaimer
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The
words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks described in the Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 as well as our other past disclosures. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof
and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.
2
Nanoform.com | @nanoform
SHORT
INTRODUCTION
TO NANOFORM
3
Nanoform.com | @nanoform
Nanoform in a snapshot
TECHNOLOGY
PEOPLE
MEDICINES
FINANCE
PATIENTS
Global experts in
165 employees,
Staff with
Strong balance
Improving lives of
nanotechnology
35 nationalities,
combined
sheet and
patients through
and drug particle
39 PhD's in US,
experience of
institutional
game-changing
engineering
UK, and Europe
launching 100+
ownership
technologies and
medicines
novel formulations
Nanoform.com | @nanoform
Proprietary platform technology
Small
molecules
Nanoform CESS®*
technology enables new medicines
through improved bioavailability
of the API*
Large
molecules
Our unique biologic
nanoparticles enable
improved
administration routes,
by higher drug load
and extended long-
acting delivery
Formulation
Full therapeutic
potential is unlocked with nano-formulated API's, by highly
differentiated novel
formulations
AI
STARMAP® online is
the digital twin of our
CESS® process. It picks winners by
detailed expert
knowledge and sparse
data AI
*CESS® = Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions
*API = Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient
Nanoform.com | @nanoform
The structural pharma R&D problem
Fever than 50 drugs approved in the US annually on average…
Annual number of novel drug approvals by FDA 2010-2022
ChemicalBiologics
60
50
17
13
40
10
14
12
12
6
11
30
15
6
2
20
42
40
6
33
33
7
34
38
36
30
10
24
25
22
15
15
0
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
…while the global pharma industry R&D expenditure exceeds $200B
Global pharmaceutical R&D spending 2014-2028E (USDbn)
300
272
278
285
256
265
250
238
238
247
207
200
184
192
150
160
170
150
144
100
50
0
- A game changer is needed to improve R&D yield
Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science; Statista; Nature
6
Nanoform.com | @nanoform
Low bioavailability is the key issue
Poor bioavailability and low efficacy most common reasons for drug failure
Reasons for drug failure in pre-clinical trials (share of molecules)
Majority of new drugs suffer from poor solubility
Solubility
45%
40%
35%
30%
25%
20%
39%
30%
15%
10%
11%
10%
10%
5%
0%
Poor
Low efficacy High toxicity
Adverse effects
Others
bioavailability
Permeability
High
Low
High
Class I1
On market: 35%
New drugs: 5-
10%
Class III1
On market: 25%
New drugs: 5-
10%
Low
Class II1
On market: 30%
New drugs: 60-70%
Class IV1
On market: 10%
New drugs: 10-20%
70-90%
of new drugs
are poorly
soluble
- Nanoform can enhance the pharma industry output by targeting poorly soluble drugs
Source: GlobalData 2009, Cutting Edge Water-based Nanotechnology in Drug Development (Reasons for drug failure); Nikolakakis &
7
Partheniadis (2017), Self-Emulsifying Granules and Pellets: Composition and Formation Mechanisms for Instant or Controlled Release
Nanoform.com | @nanoform
(Share of poorly soluble drugs) 1) Classification of drug substance according to Biopharmaceutics Classification System (BCS)
Particle size is key
Smaller particle size can improve a drug's bioavailability
- The surface area increases 30 fold from a 10 micron1 sized particle once the particle size is reduced to 100nm
- Reduction of particle size down to 50nm increases the surface area by 1,000 fold
Pre-nanoformingPost-nanoforming
- Smaller particles have a larger surface area
- Larger surface area of particles enables better bioavailability of a drug
- Improved bioavailability implies better absorption of a drug by the body's circular system
- CESS® can produce API with large surface areas which can significantly improve the bioavailability of drugs
➢ CESS® produced nanoparticles have a larger surface area and as such improved bioavailability.
Source: Company information
8
Nanoform.com | @nanoform
1) 1 micron = 1,000nm
Small Molecules - Proprietary technology
Green
technology
Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions - CESS®
Contro lled
- Relatively simple process developed through combining deep knowledge in physics, chemistry, and pharma
The CESS® technology platform was described in detail in the IPO prospectus (offering circular) on pages 76-80.
9
Nanoform.com | @nanoform
The prospectus can be found via the following link: https://nanoform.com/en/ipo-materials/
Small molecules - Small is powerful®
10
Nanoform.com | @nanoform
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nanoform Finland Oyj published this content on 22 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2023 06:54:18 UTC.