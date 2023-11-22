Nanoform

Management

Presentation

Q3 2023 Interim Report

November 22th, 2023

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus.

Nanoform in a snapshot

TECHNOLOGY

PEOPLE

MEDICINES

FINANCE

PATIENTS

Global experts in

165 employees,

Staff with

Strong balance

Improving lives of

nanotechnology

35 nationalities,

combined

sheet and

patients through

and drug particle

39 PhD's in US,

experience of

institutional

game-changing

engineering

UK, and Europe

launching 100+

ownership

technologies and

medicines

novel formulations

Proprietary platform technology

Small

molecules

Nanoform CESS®*

technology enables new medicines

through improved bioavailability

of the API*

Large

molecules

Our unique biologic

nanoparticles enable

improved

administration routes,

by higher drug load

and extended long-

acting delivery

Formulation

Full therapeutic

potential is unlocked with nano-formulated API's, by highly

differentiated novel

formulations

AI

STARMAP® online is

the digital twin of our

CESS® process. It picks winners by

detailed expert

knowledge and sparse

data AI

*CESS® = Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions

*API = Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

The structural pharma R&D problem

Fever than 50 drugs approved in the US annually on average…

Annual number of novel drug approvals by FDA 2010-2022

ChemicalBiologics

60

50

17

13

40

10

14

12

12

6

11

30

15

6

2

20

42

40

6

33

33

7

34

38

36

30

10

24

25

22

15

15

0

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

…while the global pharma industry R&D expenditure exceeds $200B

Global pharmaceutical R&D spending 2014-2028E (USDbn)

300

272

278

285

256

265

250

238

238

247

207

200

184

192

150

160

170

150

144

100

50

0

  • A game changer is needed to improve R&D yield

Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science; Statista; Nature

6

Low bioavailability is the key issue

Poor bioavailability and low efficacy most common reasons for drug failure

Reasons for drug failure in pre-clinical trials (share of molecules)

Majority of new drugs suffer from poor solubility

Solubility

45%

40%

35%

30%

25%

20%

39%

30%

15%

10%

11%

10%

10%

5%

0%

Poor

Low efficacy High toxicity

Adverse effects

Others

bioavailability

Permeability

High

Low

High

Class I1

On market: 35%

New drugs: 5-

10%

Class III1

On market: 25%

New drugs: 5-

10%

Low

Class II1

On market: 30%

New drugs: 60-70%

Class IV1

On market: 10%

New drugs: 10-20%

70-90%

of new drugs

are poorly

soluble

  • Nanoform can enhance the pharma industry output by targeting poorly soluble drugs

Source: GlobalData 2009, Cutting Edge Water-based Nanotechnology in Drug Development (Reasons for drug failure); Nikolakakis &

7

Partheniadis (2017), Self-Emulsifying Granules and Pellets: Composition and Formation Mechanisms for Instant or Controlled Release

(Share of poorly soluble drugs) 1) Classification of drug substance according to Biopharmaceutics Classification System (BCS)

Particle size is key

Smaller particle size can improve a drug's bioavailability

  • The surface area increases 30 fold from a 10 micron1 sized particle once the particle size is reduced to 100nm
  • Reduction of particle size down to 50nm increases the surface area by 1,000 fold

Pre-nanoformingPost-nanoforming

  • Smaller particles have a larger surface area
  • Larger surface area of particles enables better bioavailability of a drug
  • Improved bioavailability implies better absorption of a drug by the body's circular system
  • CESS® can produce API with large surface areas which can significantly improve the bioavailability of drugs

CESS® produced nanoparticles have a larger surface area and as such improved bioavailability.

Source: Company information

8

1) 1 micron = 1,000nm

Small Molecules - Proprietary technology

Green

technology

Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions - CESS®

Contro lled

  • Relatively simple process developed through combining deep knowledge in physics, chemistry, and pharma

The CESS® technology platform was described in detail in the IPO prospectus (offering circular) on pages 76-80.

9

The prospectus can be found via the following link: https://nanoform.com/en/ipo-materials/

Small molecules - Small is powerful®

10

Nanoform.com | @nanoform

