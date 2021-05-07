Log in
    N7G   DE000A0JKHC9

NANOGATE AG

(N7G)
DGAP-Adhoc : Nanogate SE: Sale of the core business (transferring restructuring) to Techniplas Group

05/07/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Disposal 
Nanogate SE: Sale of the core business (transferring restructuring) to Techniplas Group 
08-May-2021 / 01:48 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nanogate SE: Sale of the core business (transferring restructuring) to Techniplas Group 
 
Göttelborn, May 8, 2021. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional 
components and surfaces, which is in insolvency proceedings with self-administration, today agreed ("signing") to sell 
its core business to the US based Techniplas Group. Techniplas takes over the essential assets of Nanogate SE and the 
insolvent subsidiaries Nanogate Management Services GmbH, Nanogate NRW GmbH, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate 
Neunkirchen GmbH by way of asset deals as well as the shareholdings in the non-insolvent core business subsidiaries 
(including Nanogate North America LLC, Nanogate heT Engineering GmbH, Nanogate Netherlands BV, Nanogate Schwäbisch 
Gmünd GmbH, Nanogate Slovakia s.r.o.) by way of share deals. The purchase price (in Euro) is in the mid double-digit 
million range and is used entirely to service claims of creditors of Nanogate SE and the other insolvent group 
companies in the context of the ongoing insolvency proceedings in self-administration. The implementation of the 
transaction is still subject to the occurrence of various conditions. 
For the remaining subsidiaries Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH and Nanogate Electronic Systems GmbH, Nanogate SE 
is at an advanced stage of negotiations with investors about a separate sale. 
After the sales have become legally effective ("closing"), Nanogate SE and the five other insolvent group companies 
would remain as companies with neither operating business nor operating investments. They would then be wound up and 
dissolved and the listing of Nanogate SE would end. 
Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
Contact: 
Christian Dose/Susanne Horstmann | WMP EuroCom AG 
Tel. +49 69 2475 689 491 / +49 89 2488 331-02 | ir@nanogate.com 
Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn 
www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se 
Techniplas: 
Techniplas is a global provider of highly engineered plastic components, primarily for the automotive sector as well as 
industrial, consumer, medical, and other markets. The Company's products align with industry trends, including vehicle 
light weighting and electrification and an increasing focus on comfort and safety. Techniplas serves global customers 
and platforms with a focus on technology expertise, design and engineering collaboration with customers. Techniplas 
maintains long-term relationships with many of the world's leading automotive and industrial OEMs. 
Nanogate: 
Nanogate is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multi-functional components and surfaces. Nanogate 
develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. 
non-stick, scratch-proof, anti-corrosive). Nanogate services many of the largest, global blue-chip automotive 
customers. Nanogate filed for insolvency in self-administration (protective shield) proceedings in June 2020. 
Disclaimer 
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE 
(the 'Shares') may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of 'U.S. persons' 
(as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act')). No 
offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
08-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      NANOGATE SE 
              Zum Schacht 3 
              66287 Göttelborn 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)6825/95 91 0 
Fax:          +49 (0)6825/95 91 852 
E-mail:       ir@nanogate.com 
Internet:     www.nanogate.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0JKHC9, 
WKN:          A0JKHC 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1194211 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1194211 08-May-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194211&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 19:49 ET (23:49 GMT)

