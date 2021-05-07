DGAP-Adhoc : Nanogate SE: Sale of the core business (transferring restructuring) to Techniplas Group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Disposal
Nanogate SE: Sale of the core business (transferring restructuring) to Techniplas Group
08-May-2021 / 01:48 CET/CEST
Göttelborn, May 8, 2021. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional
components and surfaces, which is in insolvency proceedings with self-administration, today agreed ("signing") to sell
its core business to the US based Techniplas Group. Techniplas takes over the essential assets of Nanogate SE and the
insolvent subsidiaries Nanogate Management Services GmbH, Nanogate NRW GmbH, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate
Neunkirchen GmbH by way of asset deals as well as the shareholdings in the non-insolvent core business subsidiaries
(including Nanogate North America LLC, Nanogate heT Engineering GmbH, Nanogate Netherlands BV, Nanogate Schwäbisch
Gmünd GmbH, Nanogate Slovakia s.r.o.) by way of share deals. The purchase price (in Euro) is in the mid double-digit
million range and is used entirely to service claims of creditors of Nanogate SE and the other insolvent group
companies in the context of the ongoing insolvency proceedings in self-administration. The implementation of the
transaction is still subject to the occurrence of various conditions.
For the remaining subsidiaries Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH and Nanogate Electronic Systems GmbH, Nanogate SE
is at an advanced stage of negotiations with investors about a separate sale.
After the sales have become legally effective ("closing"), Nanogate SE and the five other insolvent group companies
would remain as companies with neither operating business nor operating investments. They would then be wound up and
dissolved and the listing of Nanogate SE would end.
Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Techniplas:
Techniplas is a global provider of highly engineered plastic components, primarily for the automotive sector as well as
industrial, consumer, medical, and other markets. The Company's products align with industry trends, including vehicle
light weighting and electrification and an increasing focus on comfort and safety. Techniplas serves global customers
and platforms with a focus on technology expertise, design and engineering collaboration with customers. Techniplas
maintains long-term relationships with many of the world's leading automotive and industrial OEMs.
Nanogate:
Nanogate is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multi-functional components and surfaces. Nanogate
develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g.
non-stick, scratch-proof, anti-corrosive). Nanogate services many of the largest, global blue-chip automotive
customers. Nanogate filed for insolvency in self-administration (protective shield) proceedings in June 2020.
