DGAP-Adhoc : Nanogate SE: Sale of the core business (transferring restructuring) to Techniplas Group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Disposal Nanogate SE: Sale of the core business (transferring restructuring) to Techniplas Group 08-May-2021 / 01:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nanogate SE: Sale of the core business (transferring restructuring) to Techniplas Group Göttelborn, May 8, 2021. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, which is in insolvency proceedings with self-administration, today agreed ("signing") to sell its core business to the US based Techniplas Group. Techniplas takes over the essential assets of Nanogate SE and the insolvent subsidiaries Nanogate Management Services GmbH, Nanogate NRW GmbH, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Neunkirchen GmbH by way of asset deals as well as the shareholdings in the non-insolvent core business subsidiaries (including Nanogate North America LLC, Nanogate heT Engineering GmbH, Nanogate Netherlands BV, Nanogate Schwäbisch Gmünd GmbH, Nanogate Slovakia s.r.o.) by way of share deals. The purchase price (in Euro) is in the mid double-digit million range and is used entirely to service claims of creditors of Nanogate SE and the other insolvent group companies in the context of the ongoing insolvency proceedings in self-administration. The implementation of the transaction is still subject to the occurrence of various conditions. For the remaining subsidiaries Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH and Nanogate Electronic Systems GmbH, Nanogate SE is at an advanced stage of negotiations with investors about a separate sale. After the sales have become legally effective ("closing"), Nanogate SE and the five other insolvent group companies would remain as companies with neither operating business nor operating investments. They would then be wound up and dissolved and the listing of Nanogate SE would end. Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: Contact: Christian Dose/Susanne Horstmann | WMP EuroCom AG Tel. +49 69 2475 689 491 / +49 89 2488 331-02 | ir@nanogate.com Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se Techniplas: Techniplas is a global provider of highly engineered plastic components, primarily for the automotive sector as well as industrial, consumer, medical, and other markets. The Company's products align with industry trends, including vehicle light weighting and electrification and an increasing focus on comfort and safety. Techniplas serves global customers and platforms with a focus on technology expertise, design and engineering collaboration with customers. Techniplas maintains long-term relationships with many of the world's leading automotive and industrial OEMs. Nanogate: Nanogate is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multi-functional components and surfaces. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. non-stick, scratch-proof, anti-corrosive). Nanogate services many of the largest, global blue-chip automotive customers. Nanogate filed for insolvency in self-administration (protective shield) proceedings in June 2020. Disclaimer This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the 'Shares') may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of 'U.S. persons' (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act')). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: NANOGATE SE Zum Schacht 3 66287 Göttelborn Germany Phone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0 Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852 E-mail: ir@nanogate.com Internet: www.nanogate.de ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9, WKN: A0JKHC Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1194211 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

